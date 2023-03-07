'It's terrifying': Langford school crossing guards say near misses are daily occurrence

Crossing guards are the unsung heroes for more than 1,000 children travelling to two schools in Langford’s Westhills neighbourhood each morning.

"We have to keep these kids safe and that’s our priority," said Kailey Sutherland, a crossing guard near Pexsisen Elementary School.

But keeping those kids safe has become a major concern.

"Children’s safety is at risk at this point," said Shae-Lynn Mellors, another crossing guard.

"It’s terrifying," said Sutherland.

The crossing guards say they're speaking out and highlighting drivers' bad behaviour before someone gets seriously injured.

"There’s a lot of people who aren’t stopping," said Sutherland.

"Speed would be a major issue," added Mellors.

The pair say some drivers simply disregard the crossing guards' authority.

"They ignore us," said Sutherland. "They’re swearing at us, they’re yelling at us."

"It’s exhausting to get yelled at and not respected each and everyday," said Mellors.

'HIT OR KILLED'

The West Shore RCMP were out in front of the schools on Tuesday morning hoping to send a message to drivers.

RCMP are pictured outside the school on March 7, 2023. (CTV News)"You do have to obey a crossing guard at a crosswalk," said Const. Andrew Matheson with the West Shore RCMP.

"You must yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and you can’t pass another car that is stopped at a crosswalk," he said.

Kate Clifford, a parent who drops her child off at Pexsisen Elementary School, says the situation is "insane."

"I’ve seen some very close calls," she said.

After witnessing those close calls, Clifford’s son, Charlie, now travels with his own stop sign hoping to get the attention of drivers.

Little Charlie Clifford is pictured with his homemade stop sign asking drivers to slow down when he crosses the street. (CTV News)"He likes to hold it up and be like the crossing guards," said Clifford.

Jennie Nilsson, Parent Advisory Council president of Pexsisen Elementary School, says drivers need to do better before it's too late.

"We are the voice of the parents, so the parents are all concerned," she said.

"We would hate for something to change just because somebody was hit or killed."

Crossing guards say that's their biggest fear at the crosswalk.

"It’s only a matter of time until either one of us crossing guards gets hit, or a child," said Sutherland.