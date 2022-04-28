'It's shocking': Police seize millions in paintings from art dealer in Oak Bay, B.C.

Saanich police say thousands of pieces artwork worth tens of millions of dollars have been seized after officers began investigating an art dealer in Oak Bay, B.C., this month.

The investigation began on April 11, after police received a report that someone gave four paintings to a man for consignment sale at an art gallery in Oak Bay, but never heard back from him.

The art included three paintings by Emily Carr, and one waterclour painting by David Blackwood.

Police say the owner grew suspicious when the gallery closed and the art dealer stopped all contact with them.

Investigators later learned that other victims had similar stories.

"The dealer was taking art from people with the intention of consigning or appraising the art, later ceasing all contact, all the while selling the art without reimbursing the owners or artists," said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

Detectives later executed search warrants at three storage sites in Saanich, Oak Bay and Langford, where more than 1,000 pieces of art were located and seized.

Police say 600 pieces were found in Saanich, more than 100 were recovered in Oak Bay, and more than 300 were seized in Langford.

Some of the higher-valued pieces included four works that are valued at $85,000 each, according to police.

Many of the pieces were painted by Canadian artists, including approximately 126 works created by Joseph Plaskett, roughly 30 pieces made by Herbert Siebner, and approximately 27 paintings made by Jean McEwan, police say.

The art dealer was arrested on April 21, and has since been released on conditions until his next court date.

Police say they're recommending charges of fraud and false pretense.

CTV News has learned the investigation is centred on the Winchester Galleries on Oak Bay Avenue.

The gallery owner told CTV News he intends to defend himself against all charges.

'EGREGIOUS BREACH OF TRUST'

Anita Blackwood, who is married to David Blackwood, says the incident is "shocking" and has been occurring for years.

In early 2019, Blackwood says she and her husband received a letter from the previous owners of the gallery saying they had sold it to a man – which kicked off a roughly two-year ordeal to try to get their works back.

She says that lawyers were involved, and that about 13 of the more than 60 pieces they had stored at the gallery were never returned.

"My attitude is that somewhere those pieces have been sold along the way," she told CTV News.

"He sold them and people are happily enjoying them in their homes or offices and are none the wiser that they're stolen property," she said. "But in a way they're not, they paid for it. It's just the artist hasn't been paid for it."

David and Anita Blackwood are pictured. (Peg McCarthy)

Blackwood says their personal art website had been contacted multiple times over the years by other artists who saw that at one point David's artwork had been displayed at Winchester Galleries.

"(They'd say), 'Do you know where this man is? He asked me to have an exhibition, he sold X number and still has X number (of pieces) and I have no idea where he is. I don't know how to contact him,'" Blackwood says of the messages.

"Those are people who are depending on that income for their livelihood," she said. "This is a stunning example, in the Canadian art world, a dramatic example of an egregious breach of trust."

The art is now being stored in a secure location, police say, and investigators are trying to return all the artwork to its rightful owners.

"We believe there are individuals who have attempted to reclaim their artwork, associated to the Oak Bay gallery, but have not been successful in doing so," said Anastasiades. "We are asking for these people to reach the Saanich Police by email at art@saanichpolice.ca."

None of the charges have been proven in court.