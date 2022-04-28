'It's shocking': Police seize millions in paintings from art dealer in Oak Bay, B.C.

Some of the confiscated artwork is shown. (Saanich Police) Some of the confiscated artwork is shown. (Saanich Police)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario