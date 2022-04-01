'It's really exciting to be back': Victoria Beer Week returns after COVID-19 hiatus

The loan program was introduced in January to boost the province’s craft brewing and distilling industry. (File Photo) The loan program was introduced in January to boost the province’s craft brewing and distilling industry. (File Photo)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil

Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another desperate attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol failed and Russia accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.

What is a Russian oligarch?

In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario