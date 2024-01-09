'It's quite a mixed bag': Wind, high tides, freezing temperatures forecast for Vancouver Island
After the warmest December on record for many parts of Vancouver Island, it appears Mother Nature is making a big pivot. Highway 1 near Campbell River got its first taste of winter Monday.
At higher elevations the snow was sticking, stranding transport trucks that were unable to make it up the hills. Closer to sea level saw slush, making for slippery driving conditions.
“It’s quite a mixed bag right now,” said Chris Cowley, general manager of Mainroad North Island Contracting.
For Cowley’s crews, it was all hands on deck sending out his entire fleet of 42 plows.
“When the temperature on your dash is reading two degrees and you’re seeing snow, it usually means it’s going to be slushy road conditions, which is kind of greasy,” said Cowley.
Still it’s relatively warm but a major change is on its way.
“We’re kind of dealing with everything and the kitchen sink,” said Armel Castellan, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Castellan says this week is going to see a little bit of everything, beginning with Tuesday's high tides paired with strong winds.
“It is going to bring a storm surge element to that high tide,” said Castellan.
That could potentially cause some damage to coastal regions of southern Vancouver Island.
Then on Wednesday it’s expected to cool down substantially.
“Seven, eight, nine degrees below seasonal for us on the coast,” said the meteorologist. Hitting lows of minus seven or eight.
“This is not just a one-day wonder,” said Castellan. “It’s really going to last into Sunday, probably into early next week as well.”
The meteorologist isn’t done with his winter weather warnings.
“Sometimes what we will see is streamers or strait-effect snow,” said Castellan.
That means cold air gets pushed towards the island from the mainland, picking up moisture over the Georgia Strait and releasing it over pockets of Vancouver Island in the form of snow.
“Very localized but really quick accumulation,” said Castellan.
Then into the weekend there is a potential for Pacific moisture to move in. That would blanket the island in snow, right down to sea levels.
“We’re going to have a real transition over the next couple of days,” said Stewart Westwood, division manager of Emcon Services South Island.
On the South Island on Monday the Malahat was wet with just a light dusting of snow.
Emcon Services is keeping an eye on that ever changing forecast knowing winter weather will soon arrive.
“It’s a mixed bag of snow, ice, wind and rain,” said Westwood.
With snow already here on the North Island and snow in the forecast for the South Island, both Emcon and Mainroad are asking drivers not to pass a working snow plow on its right side.
“You’ll be driving through it (plowed snow) and it potentially take your windows out or you’ll become so disoriented you’ll run into the plow truck or go off the road,” said Westwood.
“Just stay back, give them lots of room to work,” said Cowley. “The road ahead is worse than the road behind so you’re probably in a better spot behind.”
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Government was warned two years ago high immigration could affect housing costs
Federal public servants warned the government two years ago that large increases to immigration could affect housing affordability and services, internal documents show.
Man who stalked ex-fiancée banished from B.C. city where he lives
A man who stalked his ex-fiancée for months after their breakup has been barred from coming within 50 kilometres of the B.C. city where they both live – in what legal experts describe as a rare case of “banishment” as a probation condition.
Sentences lowered for kidnappers, shooters and drug traffickers due to conditions at Toronto's 'Guantanamo South'
Dozens of criminals found guilty of knife attacks, gunplay, drug trafficking and child pornography are among those being given lower sentences and sent back to the street sooner following a standoff between Ontario judges and the provincial government over notorious conditions in a Toronto jail dubbed 'Guantanamo South.'
Conservatives call for ethics investigation into PM Trudeau's Jamaica trip
The federal Conservatives are calling on Canada's conflict of interest and ethics commissioner to launch an investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent Jamaica trip, despite his office indicating the vacation was given the green light.
Top UN court opens hearings on South Africa's allegation that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza
Judges at the International Court of Justice on Thursday opened two days of legal arguments in a case filed by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide in its Gaza war. Israel rejects the allegation.
10,000 portable chargers recalled in Canada due to burn risk, electric shock hazards
Ikea has recalled one of its charger products due to thermal burn and electric shock hazards caused by wear and tear. In a news release Wednesday, the Swedish multinational conglomerate said it's urging all customers who own the charger to stop using the product and to contact Ikea for a full refund.
Selena Gomez reveals what she really said to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes
Selena Gomez is setting the record straight about some alleged drama at Sunday’s Golden Globes. Speculation started when a photo of Gomez and Taylor Swift at the event sparked chatter about what the two close friends may have been discussing.
Blocking non-permanent resident admissions could worsen recession in 2024: Desjardins report
Canada's population has surged over the last year, with growth driven in large part by foreign workers and international students. But as the federal government weighs limiting non-permanent residents, a new report from Desjardins says such a move would 'deepen the recession expected in 2024.'
NYC issues vacate orders to stabilize historic Jewish sites following discovery of 60-foot tunnel
New York building officials have issued emergency work orders to stabilize a historic synagogue and its neighboring structures after an illicit underground tunnel was discovered at the sanctuary earlier this week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver
-
'Nothing has sold': Investors struggling to sell short-term rental properties ahead of B.C. law changes
Sharan and Stephen Gordon purchased a 300-square-foot micro loft in the Janion building in downtown Victoria four years ago as a retirement investment – to rent out short term and to stay in for significant periods of time when visiting grandkids in Victoria.
-
Eviction deadline looming for homeless 'Island 22' campers
Time is running out for squatters to leave one of the Fraser Valley's largest unsanctioned RV encampments. But some campers say they have no where to go.
-
Man who stalked ex-fiancée banished from B.C. city where he lives
A man who stalked his ex-fiancée for months after their breakup has been barred from coming within 50 kilometres of the B.C. city where they both live – in what legal experts describe as a rare case of “banishment” as a probation condition.
Edmonton
-
Several people arrested as police sweep 8th encampment in central Edmonton
Three people were led away from a central Edmonton homeless encampment in handcuffs Wednesday, a day after some people living there refused orders to leave.
-
One-fifth of Alberta businesses 'most likely' to close due to looming CEBA repayment deadline: CFIB
A deadline looms for businesses to pay back loans received during the COVID-19 pandemic from the federal government — and as a result, says the Alberta Chamber of Commerce, thousands of them are at risk of closing.
-
More than 300 crashes reported since start of snowfall on Tuesday
Hundreds of crashes have happened since the start of Edmonton's first major snowfall Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
Sentences lowered for kidnappers, shooters and drug traffickers due to conditions at Toronto's 'Guantanamo South'
Dozens of criminals found guilty of knife attacks, gunplay, drug trafficking and child pornography are among those being given lower sentences and sent back to the street sooner following a standoff between Ontario judges and the provincial government over notorious conditions in a Toronto jail dubbed 'Guantanamo South.'
-
These are Ontario's rejected licence plates from 2023
More than 5,000 applications for personalized Ontario licence plates were rejected in 2023 due to sexual references, abusive language, and copyright issues.
-
Ontario set to close some ServiceOntario locations
The Doug Ford government is shuttering some ServiceOntario locations.
Calgary
-
Man catches cab to south Calgary hospital after being shot
A man was dropped off by a cab at Rockyview General Hospital after being shot shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday in Calgary.
-
Alberta’s arts and culture minister heads to Hollywood to promote film and television industry
Alberta’s Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women is in Los Angeles this week to promote the province’s growing film and television industry.
-
Committee approves sale of lands near Glenmore Landing for high-rise development
A city committee voted in favour of a plan to sell two parcels of "surplus" lands near Glenmore Landing in southwest Calgary and the motion will now make its way to council for a final decision.
Montreal
-
Quebec rejects proposal to have armed security guards in Montreal Jewish schools, places of worship
The Quebec government is rejecting a proposal from multiple local politicians who called for special permission to allow Jewish schools and houses of worship to hire armed security guards.
-
ER overcrowding will 'continue to be difficult,' says Quebec health minister
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé had mostly bad news in his first update of the year on the province's emergency room network.
-
Quebec man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend facing new charges
New criminal charges have been laid against a Montreal-area private trainer after a second complainant has come forward with allegations of assault.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Pallet shelters to arrive in late January
The Government of Nova Scotia will set up Pallet village for people experiencing homelessness near the end of the month at the earliest.
-
NS Power officials to meet with Cape Breton mayor, council on outage concerns
Nova Scotia Power officials say they will meet with the Cape Breton mayor and council to provide an update on work that has been done since post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Assessing the assessments: questions, concerns about soaring N.S. property values
It appears a growing number of Nova Scotians are dealing with some confusion and sticker-shock over their upcoming property taxes.
Winnipeg
-
'This is that first step': New beds coming to St. Boniface Hospital
With people waiting more than half a day for care, the province is planning to add more beds at the St. Boniface Hospital, but the challenge will be staffing them.
-
-
Family suing Manitoba First Nation over fire that left three children dead
Nearly two years after their three children died in a fire on Cross Lake First Nation, the parents of the victims have filed a lawsuit against the nation also known as Pimicikamak Cree Nation.
Kitchener
-
One person hurt after pickup hits pole head-on
A pickup truck slammed head-on into a pole Wednesday night near a busy Kitchener intersection. One person was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
-
'I wouldn't fly them again': Staffing shortages leave Flair flight grounded in Las Vegas
A Kitchener man is calling for better communication and support from airlines after his loved ones were left stranded at the Las Vegas airport.
-
Two local hockey players break records at U18 women’s world championships
Two young hockey players from Waterloo Region are breaking records at the U-18 Women’s World Championships.
Regina
-
Minor injuries reported after 'apparent explosion' at north Regina business
Three people received minor injuries following an "apparent explosion" at a north Regina business.
-
Judge hears challenge to Saskatchewan law around pronouns in schools
A Saskatchewan judge has begun hearing a legal challenge over a law that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Warming centres available in Regina as temperatures drop
Temperatures have dropped in Regina, which means the risks of being outside for prolonged periods of time are particularly dangerous.
Barrie
-
Barrie gives initial approval to updated Affordable Housing Strategy
A new report is painting a dark picture of affordability challenges facing residents in the City of Barrie.
-
Driver killed in collision with train in Muskoka
One person has died in a collision with a train in Gravenhurst.
-
Barrie officer and former NHLer facing criminal charges of harassment and extortion
Barrie Police officer and former NHLer Bruce Gardiner entered the Barrie Courthouse Wednesday for a preliminary hearing two years after being charged with criminal harassment and extortion.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon passengers landing in Orlando told they 'entered the country illegally'
A Saskatoon-area couple travelling to Orlando last Friday is left with many unanswered questions after an unexpected delay because of a security breach by an airport employee.
-
'Incompetence': Saskatoon lawyer says a judge shortage puts trials at risk
A Saskatoon lawyer is warning the public about a persistent shortage of judges in the province’s superior court system that’s putting criminal trials at risk.
-
Battery-powered toy sparks Saskatoon house fire
A small, battery-powered toy sparked a destructive Saskatoon house fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Charge dropped in provincial court for Sault driver involved in fatal crash
The provincial charge against the man police say was responsible for the crash that killed a pregnant Sault Ste. Marie woman and her unborn child last September has been dropped.
-
Sudbury digs out after first major winter storm of 2024
After 18 centimetres of snow fell across Greater Sudbury, residents spent Wednesday digging out and clearing their properties.
-
Driver killed in collision with train in Muskoka
One person has died in a collision with a train in Gravenhurst.