'It's been a game changer': Victoria restaurant hoping to save outdoor patio from bylaw

The City Of Victoria has told the management of the 5th Street Bar and Grill that its patio will have to go. (CTVNews) The City Of Victoria has told the management of the 5th Street Bar and Grill that its patio will have to go. (CTVNews)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Why all the fuss about Twitter's description of CBC?

Why all the fuss about Twitter describing the CBC as 'government-funded media'? The CBC is government-funded media. It matters little if it’s 69 per cent or 70 per cent It’s a simple fact that it is majority government funded, argues former NDP leader Tom Mulcair.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario