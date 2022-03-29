'It's beautiful': A sneak peek at Esquimalt's new public library

The new library in Esquimalt is scheduled to open on March 31, 2022. (CTV News) The new library in Esquimalt is scheduled to open on March 31, 2022. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario