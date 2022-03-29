'It's beautiful': A sneak peek at Esquimalt's new public library

The Greater Victoria Public Library (GVPL) is getting ready to open the doors to its newly built, relocated library branch in Esquimalt, which is debunking any notion that the space is just about books.

The new branch inside the Esquimalt Town Square development on Park Place opens Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

"This is what we’ll call the living room of the community," said Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins.

She was on a tour of the space this morning, which features high ceilings, exposed wooden beams and concrete floors.

The architect behind the new branch says it’s been designed to embrace a future with flexibility.

"We’ve learned that we don’t know what’s coming," said Frank D’Ambrosio, of D’AMBROSIO Architecture + Urbanism.

The new library in Esquimalt is scheduled to open on March 31, 2022. (CTV News)

LIBRARY FEATURES

The bookcases are on wheels so the library can be adapted to host events like performances.

Meanwhile, the children’s section is the central focus as a symbol of the future.

There are break out rooms for people to work, and a new digital lab will hopefully encourage a different kind of learning by making technology accessible to everyone.

"We’re introducing the space in phases," said GVPL CEO, Maureen Sawa. "We’re starting with animation materials – eventually there will be digitization technology and also podcasting."

The new branch will be open six days a week and will be closed on Sundays.

"This is living, learning, working, and playing all together," said Desjardins.

The region’s library system is excited about the space. Greater Victoria Public Library’s CEO figures it’ll become a blueprint for others.

"This is certainly going to be the jewel and the crown," said Sawa. "It’s beautiful."