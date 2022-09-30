'It's a very special building': Mass timber high-rise opens in Langford, B.C.
Langford celebrated the opening of an innovative new residential building Thursday at 2830 Peatt Rd.
A well-attended ribbon cutting ceremony officially marked the grand opening of Tallwood 1, the first 12-storey mass-timber structure to be built in B.C.
“It’s a very special building,” says Rebecca McKay, chief business development officer for Design Build Services, the company behind the project.
“It’s actually the only one that has been built under the new 2018 national building code in all of Canada.”
The 120-unit mixed-use residential and commercial building uses advanced wood-based building materials that are safer and faster to construct and significantly lighter than concrete.
The material is fire resistant and provides excellent structural and seismic performance according to Design Build Services.
“All of the structural elements in this building were created using wood and all of the wood came from British Columbia,” says McKay. “We created B.C. jobs and we created B.C. housing.”
The pet-friendly apartment building is offering rentals ranging from one to two bedrooms, or two bedrooms with a den (approximately 600 to 1,100 square feet of living space depending on the unit).
Each unit includes a balcony, in-suite laundry, a full kitchen appliance package and geothermal heating and cooling.
The ground level floor of the building is for commercial use and is fully leased out, with tenants including a furniture store and a restaurant, among others.
Located in the core of Langford, residents are within walking distance of retail, food, transit and many other services and amenities.
Design Build Services says it is planning a Tallwood 2 nearby within the next five years.
The company, which has built multiple large-scale projects in Langford, plans on using mass-timber technology on many of its future projects.
The apartments are 75 per cent rented out so far, with a waiting list for the one-bedroom units.
More information on Tallwood 1 can be found on its website.
Rental information can be found through Pemberton Holmes Ltd.
