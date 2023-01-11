'It has saved my life': Victoria drug-testing centre sees record demand over holiday season

A Victoria-based drug testing centre is sounding the alarm over a steep rise in clients last year.

Staff at the Substance drug checking clinic have been busier than ever.

Over the holiday season, they tested 230 samples – about four times more than the same two-week period the year before.

"Over the last year, we've seen a large increase," said staff member Miriam Sherman.

The clinic, affiliated with the University of Victoria, has been around for four years.

Since then, word has spread about the centre's free, confidential service that tells clients exactly what they're consuming, including if their drugs are tainted with something deadly.

"It has saved my life quite a few times, actually," said Lily Scarlet. "I probably wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Substance."

Word has also spread about how deadly the current drug supply is on Vancouver Island.

It's one reason why the clinic has seen an increase in first-time users, including recreational drug users and festival goers.

"An increase in all sample types – so kind of party drugs like MDMA, cocaine, ketamine – and the same increase in opioids, methamphetamine and the like," said Sherman.

With overdose deaths skyrocketing during the pandemic, despite the province providing more funding for treatment services than ever before, a local outreach worker says it's clear the drugs in B.C. are simply deadlier than ever.

"There's more of everything now than there was before, yet the death toll has remained so high for so long," said Fred Cameron with Solid Outreach Society.

"It's clearly a toxic drug supply that is at the root of this problem," he said.

It's one reason why Cameron says drug testing is so important for users.

Recently, Substance opened storefronts in four other communities on Vancouver Island, including in Duncan, Courtenay, Port Alberni and Campbell River.

The drug testing centre also wants to expand its mail-in service.

Still, staff at Substance say a safe supply that doesn't need checking is the group's ultimate goal.

"We’re all hoping to make our jobs obsolete with the hopes of a safe supply," said Sherman.

With B.C. decriminalising the possession of small amounts of drugs at the end of the month, technicians at Substance expect things to get even busier.