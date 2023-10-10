'It has been a long time coming': Road upgrades to Bamfield now complete

Upgrades along the 76-kilometre stretch of road connecting Bamfield to Port Alberni are now complete.

“It’s fantastic,” said Robert Dennis, former chief councillor of the Huu-ay-aht First Nations. “This has been a long time coming.”

Dennis was instrumental in getting the project off the ground.

“If you knew what a washboard was, that was pretty well what it was like all the way from Port Alberni to here,” said Dennis.

The road has been chip sealed. More than 200 culverts have been replaced or installed, preventing washouts. As well, guard rails have been installed along some of the more dangerous portions of the road, including the spot where a bus carrying a number of University of Victoria students on their way to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre careened off the road in 2019.

“Tragically, we lost two students to an accident on this road four years ago,” said Kevin Hall, president and vice chancellor of UVic.

“It didn’t come to full prominence until unfortunately the tragic accident with the bus,” said John Jack, chief councillor for the Huu-ay-aht First Nations.

Upgrades to the road have been long called for. The 2019 bus crash appears to have forced the province to act, contributing nearly $26 million to the nearly $31 million project.

“Tourism is one of the sectors of the economy that we very much want to take advantage of,” said Jack.

Safety improvements were the greatest motivator behind the project, although now, the road could bring a huge economic boost to the quiet west coast community.

“I think it will be a benefit to the community and to local business owners, so we’re really excited,” said Stephen Rayner, executive council for the Huu-ay-aht First Nations.

Secluded Bamfield has long relied on the natural resource sector for its survival.

The Huu-ay-aht First Nations has already expanded its campsite and is considering a further expansion, among other tourism-based opportunities.

“We would be looking to develop local businesses with our local entrepreneurs, infrastructure development and growing out some of our businesses we already have,” said Rayner.

The nation says it wants to ensure sustainable tourism growth within its traditional territory. The plan could include a voluntary fee program, similar to what Tofino has in place, in order to pay for those costly infrastructure projects.

“This is something that can form the basis for a new type of economy for the area and really provide the infrastructure, for our people to get to and from the rest of Vancouver Island more safely and more reliably,” said Jack.

It’s hoped that Bamfield’s potential as a major tourist destination has now been unlocked, while at the same time providing a safe path in and out of the quiet community for the people that call Bamfield home.