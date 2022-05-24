'It doesn't take long before it's too late': 6 cases of flesh-eating disease found in Vancouver Island dogs

Six cases of a rare and often fatal flesh-eating disease have been detected in dogs on Vancouver Island in recent months.

Victoria Humane Society executive director Penny Stone says the high number of cases on the island is "very concerning."

All of the cases have been found in the Mid-Island region, with no cases detected yet on the South Island, according to Stone.

Still, the humane society director is warning all dog owners on the island to be on the lookout for the disease, known as necrotizing fasciitis.

"Once your dog has it, it doesn’t take long before it's too late to save your dog," Stone said Tuesday.

"This is the kind of thing you need to take in right away."

Humans cannot contract the disease from dogs, Stone said, urging dog owners to check their pets for blisters, sore limbs or skin lesions regularly.

Necrotizing fasciitis can affect skin, underlying fat, and fascia – the connective tissue that surrounds muscles – according to the Central Island Veterinary Emergency Hospital, which issued a warning about the disease earlier this month.

The illness can infect a pet through punctures or skin infections, and it does not always seems like an obvious wound, the CIVEH said.

Some skin discolouration may occur, and animals with the disease generally develop a fever, veterinarians say.

Treatment for the disease can require surgery to remove infected tissue or limbs.

With files from CTV News Vancouver Island's Adam Chan