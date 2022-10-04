'It came in straight through the master bedroom': Transport truck slams into home in Nanoose Bay, B.C.

Despite a transport truck plowing through their home, the owners of a Nanoose Bay, B.C., residence say they are fortunate nobody was inside the structure when the incident happened Monday afternoon.

Sarah Stoneman had just left her home in the 2400-block of Island Highway to walk over to her grandparents' property next door when she heard a loud crash behind her.

"I was a little bit in shock. I had just stepped next door to grab something and then I heard a big bang and went over," she said. "I was very confused and I was really grateful that I wasn’t inside, that no one was inside."

Stoneman says the truck came through the left side of the home before coming to a rest deep inside the building.

"It came in straight through the master bedroom and collapsed the floor. The cab was suspended above the basement. Luckily one of the tenants who lives down there was on a flight back home and the other one was just at work – very fortunate that no one was down there," she said.

The big rig just narrowly missed hitting a home with a young couple and their newborn baby inside.

It is not clear whether the driver suffered a medical issue or if there was a mechanical problem with the truck.

Stoneman says the driver was trapped inside the rig for before firefighters could get him out.

The driver was airlifted to hospital in Vancouver but according to Oceanside RCMP he did not suffer any serious injuries from the crash.

The incident caused massive backups for northbound traffic for at least nine hours.

The rig, owned by Coastal Pacific Xpress out of Surrey, B.C., remained inside the home Tuesday morning and according to a neighbour is leaking diesel fuel into the residence.

Crews are expected back on the property Tuesday to try to remove the vehicle and assess the structural integrity of the home.