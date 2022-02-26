Islanders fear for loved ones in Ukraine as attacks intensify
Victoria Grando ended her telephone call Friday with her cousin — who lives in Ukraine — in tears.
Her cousin, also called Victoria, lives in Kyiv, the country’s capital, and was just getting out of a taxi, on her way to a bomb shelter.
The city’s mayor had urged all Kyiv’s residents to seek shelter in bomb shelters or the subway.
Just before Grando hung up her cell phone, the sounds of sirens blaring and young children screaming could be heard over the phone.
“They started bombing, they started bombing”, Grando sobbed Friday, from the office of the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Victoria.
Russian attacks on Kyiv accelerated Friday — with apartment buildings being bombed and civilians increasingly in the line fo fire.
“So basically today, all day, there were on and off alarms, and the Kyiv was bombed heavily,” Grando said, fighting through her tears.
More bloodshed is inevitable for Ukrainian civilians, especially in Kyiv, says Serhy Yekelchyk, a Slavic studies professor at the University of Victoria, who has written books on the ongoing Russian Ukrainian conflict.
“Significant civilian casualties are unavoidable, in part because the Russians see it as very important to control the capital,” said Yekelchyk Friday.
Grando runs Victoria's Ukrainian Cultural Centre, and was busy all week preparing traditional Ukrainian food for a fundraiser Friday evening.
She described the work as a welcome distraction from the intense suffering in her homeland — where she has many relatives and friends forced to basements and bomb shelters to hide from missile attacks Friday.
She says her cousin would like to flee Kyiv to Victoria for a safer, better life.
“If there would be the possibility to do so, definitely, definitely, because they have little kids,” said Grando.
B.C. Premier John Horgan weighed in Friday on the plight of Ukrainians like Grando’s cousin.
“British Columbians will open their arms to Ukrainian citizens who are wanting to make their way to British Columbia. Ultimately, that’s a federal responsibility, but we’re already working on that,” said Horgan.
Meanwhile, other Islanders are doing what they can to support. The Flag Shop Victoria has been inundated by requests for Ukrainian flags — including the one raised outside the BC Legislature Thursday and the one raised outside Victoria’s City Hall Friday.
The shop also donated in a large way to Victoria’s Ukrainian Cultural Centre.
Paul Servos runs the store and says he and his staff have been working overtime to make sure all requests are filled.
“We’re staying here late today and tomorrow, and we’re going to make as many flags as we can so that people are not disappointed,” said Servos Friday.
The shop has also been busy filling requests for flags for a rally outside the BC Legislature being held at 12:30 on Sunday.
Back at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Victoria, the fundraiser was a big success. It sold out early Friday morning, and there were long lines out the door — and along the street — with folks queuing up to purchase food and make donations.
Just another sign of solidarity for the 44 million Ukrainians under siege — and those desperate to help them any way they can.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian forces face 'determined resistance' in push towards Kyiv
A defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv remained under Ukrainian control on Saturday as Russian forces renewed their assault, pounding the capital and other cities with artillery and cruise missiles.
Live updates: Germany to send anti-tank weapons to Ukraine
In a significant shift, the German government confirmed Saturday that it has approved the shipment of anti-tank weapons to Ukraine and supports some restrictions of the SWIFT global banking system for Russia.
Sanctions and weapons: What can the West do to stop Russia's attack on Ukraine?
As Ukrainians continue to defend their country against Russian attacks, some say western sanctions may help in the long term, but more can be done right now.
Ukrainian forces attempt to remove unexploded missile in Kharkiv street
Ukrainian forces worked to remove unexploded ordinance on Friday from a residential area in the country's northeast following a Russian attack.
Alberta to lift most COVID-19 restrictions including gathering, masking rules for March 1
Alberta's Step 2 will see the removal of indoor and outdoor social gathering limits, work-from-home requirements, capacity limits at large venues, and most masking requirements.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime. 'Open Wide' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
Russian official issues stark threats to the West
Moscow may respond to Western sanctions by opting out of the last nuclear arms deal with the U.S., cutting diplomatic ties with Western nations and freezing their assets, a senior Russian official warned as Russia’s ties with the West dived to new lows over its invasion of Ukraine.
Path to war in Ukraine was laid in months of plans, warnings
Russia unleashed a broader, larger invasion than almost anyone had predicted. And Ukraine, at least by U.S. and other Western accounts, has put up a more tenacious fight than many thought possible against the neighbouring superpower.
Canada keeps airspace open to Russian airliners
Russian airliners continue to fly through Canadian skies after several European countries shut their airspace to Russian carriers in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Vancouver
-
Girl groped in North Vancouver park, RCMP say
Mounties in North Vancouver are warning the public after a sexual assault on a "female youth" in the Seymour Heights neighbourhood earlier this month.
-
'Would I be the one trying to take up guns?': Ukrainian man living in B.C. watches war unfold through his phone
During a video call with a friend in Ukraine, Pavlo Ponikarovskyi can hear explosions from the other end.
-
Langley man wanted on 3 arrest warrants found hiding in back seat during traffic stop, police say
A man wanted on three different warrants was arrested during a traffic stop in Langley this week after officers noticed him attempting to hide in the vehicle's back seat.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to lift most COVID-19 restrictions including gathering, masking rules for March 1
Alberta's Step 2 will see the removal of indoor and outdoor social gathering limits, work-from-home requirements, capacity limits at large venues, and most masking requirements.
-
Madu tried to 'interfere in the administration of justice,' but failed: Kent Report
MLA Kaycee Madu lost his job as Alberta's justice minister Friday after an investigation found he tried to "interfere in the administration of justice," and he was immediately appointed as the new minister of labour and immigration.
-
Russian forces face 'determined resistance' in push towards Kyiv
A defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv remained under Ukrainian control on Saturday as Russian forces renewed their assault, pounding the capital and other cities with artillery and cruise missiles.
Toronto
-
'We’re all going through our personal hell,' demonstrators gather in Toronto to support Ukraine
As tens of thousands of people flee Ukraine in the wake of a Russian invasion, a group of people in Toronto rallied outside of the U.S. consulate calling for more support.
-
Transport truck catches fire on Hwy. 401 near Mississauga, Ont.
Traffic was briefly delayed on Highway 401 near Mississauga, Ont. on Saturday after a transport truck caught fire.
-
Ontario confirms 34 more COVID-19 deaths, ICU admissions continue to decline
Ontario is reporting 34 more COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday as the number of people being treated in intensive care continues to decline.
Calgary
-
Alberta to lift most COVID-19 restrictions including gathering, masking rules for March 1
Alberta's Step 2 will see the removal of indoor and outdoor social gathering limits, work-from-home requirements, capacity limits at large venues, and most masking requirements.
-
Calgary's mandatory masking bylaw to end on Tuesday
Calgarians will no longer need to wear medical masks in indoor public places now that the province has announced it is entering Stage 2 of its reopening plan.
-
Multiple alleged victims of prolific Calgary con-artist come forward: CPS lay charges
Several people from metro Vancouver are alleging they were conned by the same Calgary man now facing charges of swindling at least $25,000.
Montreal
-
Quebec conductor steps in after Putin supporter booted last-minute from Carnegie Hall
Montreal-born maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin has agreed to a last-minute substitution at New York's Carnegie Hall this weekend, taking over after a Putin-supporting conductor was turfed.
-
Quebec reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations down by 53
As Quebec gets set to lift its telework order for office staff, the province reported 53 fewer hospitalizations on Saturday and a drop by five in ICU numbers.
-
Montreal's Champlain Bridge to shine Ukrainian colours in solidarity
Montreal's Samuel de Champlain Bridge will light up the skyline with the unmistakable yellow and blue colours of Ukraine Saturday night.
Atlantic
-
RCMP were short on officers in rural N.S. county before 2020 mass shooting: review
An RCMP review says that a county where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred had a shortage of officers needed to meet the force's policing standards in the year leading up to the 2020 rampage.
-
Two more COVID-19-related deaths reported in N.S. Friday; slight drop in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
-
Deadly N.S. house fire under investigation
One man is dead after a fire swept through a home in a small Nova Scotia community on Friday evening, the second deadly house fire in the province in a week.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police forensics unit investigating 'incident' in Assiniboine Park
The Winnipeg police forensics unit is investigating an incident in Assiniboine Park.
-
Woman shot Saturday morning found in front yard: Winnipeg police
A woman was found early Saturday morning suffering from a gunshot wound in a front yard in the city's Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood.
-
Winnipeg police investigate early morning homicide in West End
Winnipeg police are investigating an early morning homicide in the city's West End area.
Kitchener
-
Several Cambridge streets shut down for police investigation
Waterloo regional police have closed off a number of streets and roads in Cambridge for an investigation.
-
Ontario confirms 34 more COVID-19 deaths, ICU admissions continue to decline
Ontario is reporting 34 more COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday as the number of people being treated in intensive care continues to decline.
-
Education minister orders review into removal of four-year-old student from Waterloo region school by police
Ontario’s education minister has ordered a review into the Waterloo Catholic District School Board's handling of a November 2021 incident where a Black four-year-old was removed from a Waterloo region school by police.
Regina
-
Regina sees demonstrations in solidarity with Ukraine
Prayers and demonstrations were held across the city Friday, with more planned this coming weekend.
-
Yorkton pair set for next level after high CFL Draft ranking
Two local graduates from Yorkton Regional High School are set to begin their professional football careers.
-
Sask. residents divided on COVID-19 response, political future: poll
A new independent poll initiated by Saskatchewan residents revealed little consensus on a number of key issues facing the province, including its COVID-19 response.
Barrie
-
OHL postpones Colts' Saturday game against Peterborough Petes
Those hoping to see the Barrie Colts cruise to a victory tonight will have to wait until another day.
-
Ontario confirms 34 more COVID-19 deaths, ICU admissions continue to decline
Ontario is reporting 34 more COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday as the number of people being treated in intensive care continues to decline.
-
Food bank for pets helping those in need in Simcoe County
A group of volunteers in Simcoe County dedicates much of their time to ensuring no animal in the area goes hungry.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. residents divided on COVID-19 response, political future: poll
A new independent poll initiated by Saskatchewan residents revealed little consensus on a number of key issues facing the province, including its COVID-19 response.
-
Second floor of Saskatoon's downtown library to remain off-limits when it reopens
Saskatoon's two central libraries are set to reopen on Monday after they were closed to the public due to concerns over the harassment of staff and patrons.
-
Saskatoon man injured in police shooting makes first court appearance
A 35-year-old man wounded in a police shooting earlier this week made his first appearance in court on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario could have 'really quiet summer' when it comes to COVID-19: Juni
As Ontario gets set to drop some of its COVID-19 mandates, the scientific director of the province's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is suggesting seasonality and current immunity levels could help keep virus levels low in the spring and summer months.
-
Sault Ste. Marie mayor responds to Russian invasion of Ukraine
Mayor Christian Provenzano took to social media Feb 26 posting three tweets on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. (Photo by Christian D'Avino/CTV Northern Ontario )
-
Purge of excess snow begins Monday in downtown Sudbury
City of Greater Sudbury will utilise its snow removal crews in order to widen traffic lanes and improve access. File Photo