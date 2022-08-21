Island Mountie disciplined for sending inappropriate texts, memes to estranged wife
A Vancouver Island Mountie was docked 20 days' pay, ordered to receive counselling and recommended for a transfer after sending 45 inappropriate text messages to his estranged wife over a period of two years.
The discipline decision against Const. Josef Landrum was issued in January 2021, but wasn't published online until earlier this year, more than 12 months after it was reached.
Written by RCMP Conduct Board member Kevin Harrison, the decision does not specify which detachment Landrum worked for, but indicates that the misconduct took place "at or near Qualicum Beach, Nanaimo and Courtenay" between July 2017 and August 2019.
During those 25 months, Landrum sent the inappropriate messages, which included "internet memes of a sexual nature," despite his wife "repeatedly asking him to stop."
Landrum's wife made her complaint to the RCMP on Aug. 16, 2019, and the disciplinary process began. Before a hearing could be held, however, the parties advised Harrison that they had reached a resolution, including an agreed statement of facts and a joint proposal for discipline.
Harrison accepted the agreed facts and the proposed punishment, citing several aggravating and mitigating factors in the case that made the resolution appropriate.
Among the aggravating factors were the fact that Landrum's misconduct was sexual in nature and the fact that it persisted despite repeated requests to stop.
Among the mitigating factors were that Landrum had sought treatment for diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder and made "therapeutic gains" during treatment. He also had the support of his co-workers and had reconciled with his wife, Harrison wrote.
A victim impact statement from Landrum's wife included both aggravating and mitigating information, according to the discipline decision.
On the negative side, she wrote that she was "on edge 100 per cent of the time" during the period when Landrum was sending the inappropriate messages, according to Harrison's decision.
"Const. Landrum’s actions left the complainant feeling broken and will have a lasting effect on her," the board member wrote.
At the same time, however, the victim impact statement had many positive things to say about Landrum's conduct after the complaint was filed. Harrison summarized the positive's Landrum's wife identified as follows:
- "Since she reported the matter to the RCMP in August 2019, Const. Landrum has changed.
- Const. Landrum has 'stepped up' as a father to their son and has been helpful to her.
- Const. Landrum has been kind and civil with no recurrence of the inappropriate text messages.
- She is hopeful that, in light of his changed behaviour, they can continue to successfully co-parent their son.
- She feels that Const. Landrum deserves a second chance."
Ultimately, Harrison decided to accept the parties' proposed discipline for Landrum. He was ordered to forfeit 20 days of pay and to undertake or continue counselling as deemed appropriate by the RCMP's health services officer.
He was also recommended for a "positive" transfer.
"The parties defined a 'positive' transfer as one that would bring Const. Landrum closer to the complainant and his infant son to mitigate the stressors associated with their respective co- parenting duties," Harrison wrote.
