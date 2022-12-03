Island medical lab reopening after staff shortage forced closure

A Vancouver Island medical lab that closed in August due to a lack of staff will be reopening Tuesday.

The Ucluelet outpatient medical lab will reopen on Dec. 6, Island Health announced Friday.

The lab, located at 1566 Peninsula Rd., was closed Aug. 9 to ensure that there would be enough staff to operate inpatient and outpatient lab services at nearby Tofino General Hospital.

When it first announced the closure, the health authority said the Ucluelet lab would remain closed until more staff could be hired.

Staffing challenges have caused closures and hours reductions at health-care facilities across the Island and across B.C. this year.

When service at the Ucluelet lab resumes, the facility will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as it was before the closure. The new hours of operation will be 9:45 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., according to Island Health.

Appointment booking is available online and through the health authority's laboratory call centre at 866-370-8355.

"We are thankful to the community for their patience and understanding and look forward to serving them once again," Island Health said in a statement.