Island man who ran Ponzi scheme permanently banned from financial markets

BCSC generic

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Huey 'Piano' Smith, session man and hit maker, dead at 89

Huey "Piano" Smith, a beloved New Orleans session man who backed Little Richard, Lloyd Price and other early rock stars and with his own group made the party favorites "Don't You Just Know It" and "Rockin' Pneumonia and Boogie Woogie Flu," has died. He was 89.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario