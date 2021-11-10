Island Legion desperately seeking new location

Saanich, B.C. -

The Saanich Peninsula branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is looking for a new home, and it’s asking the public for help finding one.

It was one of the first Legions in Canada. After 90 years in the same location on Mills Road in North Saanich, Legion Branch 37 and its members moved out in early 2020, after the building they were in was sold.

“Its’s devastating for everybody,” says Valerie Noyes, secretary with Legion 37 and a past president of the branch.

“The legion itself provided a space for the vets to come and have a social evening or social afternoon, so that’s primarily why we’re trying to get up and running very quickly.”

Though the branch’s lack of a building has been an issue for almost two years, the COVID-19 pandemic had temporarily masked the need for a new home and meeting space, due to restrictions on indoor gatherings. Now, with most of those restrictions lifted, there is a sense of urgency to find a new, permanent location.

The branch's area of responsibility ranges from the Royal Oak region to the northern tip of the Saanich Peninsula.

Since losing its space, the Legion has struggled to find a new permanent location, relying on donated office space from the Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps at the Victoria Airport, and rental space at the Shoal Centre in Sidney for meetings.

A new location will require at least 1,500 to 2,000 square feet of space for a lounge and social events, and it must have accessible parking and be zoned for liquor and Keno licenses.

Local mayors and community leaders from the peninsula have been helping with the search, but the high cost of real estate has made things difficult.

“We’re a small branch,” says Noyes. “Some 200 members, and we really can’t afford the million-dollar prices that are in Sidney, so we’re looking in North Saanich, Brentwood, Saanichton or somewhere around there.”

Established in 1926, The Royal Canadian Legion is Canada’s largest veteran support and community service organization.

It is a democratic, non-partisan, member-based organization that endeavors to make a difference in the lives of veterans, including military and RCMP members and their families. It strives to serve its local communities and promotes remembrance of the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for Canada.

If you know of a suitable location for lease or rent, you are asked to contact the Saanich Peninsula Legion.