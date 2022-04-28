Island Health to perform thousands more surgeries per year after buying two private clinics

(File Photo) (File Photo)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada

After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,500 in fines.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario