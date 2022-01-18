Island Health reports no new COVID-19 deaths as health orders extended

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, no new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Island Health over the past 24 hours.

Across the province, however, two more deaths related to the illness were confirmed in Fraser Health, bringing the province's pandemic death toll to 2,492, including 155 in the island region.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Fifty-eight people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 10 patients in critical care.

Tuesday's update marks a slight decrease in hospitalizations from Monday, when 60 people were in hospital in Island Health, while the number of patients in ICU remains unchanged.

This time last month, 42 patients were in hospital in Island Health, including 14 who required intensive care, according to BCCDC data from Dec. 17.

NEW CASES

The BCCDC is reporting 237 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The new cases are among 2,032 cases confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours.

However, the B.C. Ministry of Health says 175 new cases of COVID-19 were added to the island region, while 1,975 were reported across the province Tuesday.

The Health Ministry notes its numbers are provisional "due to a delayed data refresh" and will be reviewed once that data is confirmed.

Health officials say that while confirmed cases are only a fraction of the actual number of cases in B.C., the test results are still an indicator of transmission rates in the province.

There are currently 37,224 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 2,262 active cases in the island region, according to the BCCDC.

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, 89.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.4 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 34.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians, aged 12 and older, have received a third dose of vaccine.

HEALTH ORDERS

Tuesday's update follows a live news conference in which provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix extended most of B.C.'s COVID-19 restrictions on indoor events and gatherings until at least Feb. 16.

However, the province is allowing gyms to reopen on Thursday with new guidelines around physical distancing between people exercising.