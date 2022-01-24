Island Health reports no new COVID-19 deaths as 24 confirmed across B.C.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Island Health over the weekend, though 24 deaths were confirmed across the province over the past 72 hours.

Eighteen occurred in Fraser Health, three were reported in Vancouver Coastal Health, one occurred in Interior Health and two were confirmed in Northern Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,553 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 162 in the island region.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Eighty-one people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, up from 65 reported Friday, and 60 confirmed one week ago on Jan. 17, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Eleven patients are receiving critical care in Island Health as of Monday, a total that's unchanged from Friday and up slightly from the 10 reported on Jan. 17.

Around this time last month, on Dec. 23, 41 people were in hospital, including 18 patients who required critical care, according to the BCCDC.

NEW CASES

Another 626 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend, health officials announced Monday.

The new cases were among 4,997 cases confirmed across the province over the past 72 hours, including 2,163 cases added Saturday, 1,489 found Sunday and 1,345 confirmed Monday.

While confirmed cases are only a fraction of B.C.'s total number of COVID-19 cases, the tests still serve as an indicator of transmission rates in the province, health officials say.

There are currently 31,822 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,544 active cases in the island region.

VACCINATIONS

As of Monday, 89.6 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.6 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, approximately 40.4 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received a third dose of vaccine.

On Monday afternoon, Island Health declared a new outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care home in Nanaimo.