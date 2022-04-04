Island Health reports 154 new COVID-19 cases; updates to transition to weekly
B.C. health officials say 728 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province over the weekend.
Of those cases, 274 were reported Saturday, 199 were added Sunday and 255 were confirmed Monday.
In Island Health, 154 new cases were confirmed over the past 72 hours, health officials say.
NEW REPORTING PERIODS
B.C. health officials did not provide an update on how many COVID-19-related deaths occurred in the province over the weekend.
In a statement Monday, the Ministry of Health said it would provide an update on pandemic deaths on Thursday, April 7, when the province transitions to weekly COVID-19 reporting, instead of daily.
The ministry added that the weekend's pandemic case count was provisional, and that confirmed totals would be released Thursday.
HOSPITALIZATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are currently 321 people in hospital with COVID-19 in British Columbia, including 36 patients receiving critical care.
As of Monday, approximately 90.9 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.4 per cent have received two doses.
Roughly 57.7 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine, according to the province.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | WATCH: Grim scenes outside Kyiv suggest Russian troops massacred civilians
Grisly scenes from areas outside the Ukrainian capital suggest Russian troops carried out massacres as they retreated.
'Devastated': Family speaks out after teen driver sentenced for killing two children in Vaughan, Ont.
A teen driver who struck and killed a young brother and sister playing at the edge of their driveway last spring was sentenced to one year in an open custody youth facility on Monday.
Archbishop says pope wants to repeat his residential school apology on Canadian soil
The archbishop of Edmonton says the apology from Pope Francis for the role the Roman Catholic Church played in the residential school system is just the first step on the road to healing.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King still 'shopping for lawyers' weeks after arrest
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King says he’s still searching for lawyers to represent him at trial more than six weeks after his arrest.
Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets
Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some of whom had seemingly been killed at close range.
'A total genocide': Ukrainian MP gives first-hand account of Bucha visit
A member of Ukrainian Parliament, who toured the streets of Bucha on Sunday and Monday, says what she saw amounts to a 'total genocide.'
Twitter stock soars after Elon Musk news: What does this mean for the controversial billionaire?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s surprise stake in Twitter is just 'the first strike' to shake up the company, according to a Wall Street executive.
'Magical thinking': Environment groups say Canada's new emissions plan will fall short of UN goals
A new UN climate change report warns emissions need to be slashed nearly in half by 2030 to keep global warming from reaching limits set by the 2015 Paris Agreement. Environmental groups say Canada’s latest emissions plan will fall short of those goals.
Trudeau taps former premier to take over selection process for next Supreme Court justice
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has launched the selection process to identify a new Supreme Court of Canada justice who will soon replace retiring justice Michael Moldaver.
Vancouver
-
Mother and daughters from Bucha, Ukraine welcomed by West Vancouver couple
A mother and her two daughters are settling into their new home in West Vancouver, after a harrowing journey from their hometown of Bucha, Ukraine.
-
Nearly two dozen sea lions breached a Tofino, B.C., fish farm and won't leave
Nearly two dozen sea lions were spotted feasting on farmed Atlantic salmon at a Vancouver Island fish farm Sunday – and they still haven’t left.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations up again as B.C. prepares for weekly updates
The B.C. government announced another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, along with a launch date for the province's weekly pandemic updates.
Edmonton
-
2 dead, 1 injured in south Edmonton single-vehicle crash
A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in south Edmonton.
-
'Nature is healing': Edmonton votes to forgo pesticides, rely on natural mosquito control
The city voted to take a more natural approach to manage mosquito populations this season.
-
Northeast Edmonton police chase injures 2 officers, 2 residents
One man was arrested and four people, including two police officers, were taken to hospital after the driver of a stolen truck led police on a chase through northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.
Toronto
-
'I feel very helpless': Ukrainian refugees fleeing invasion start settling around GTA
Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion are starting to arrive in the Greater Toronto Area, charting a new path as they continue to watch more death and destruction in their homeland.
-
Ontario mother begs for answers after daughter suffers fatal fall from construction site
The mother of an Ontario artist and activist who was found dead at a Toronto construction site last week says she has not been permitted to see her daughter’s body and that many of her questions around the incident remain unanswered.
-
'Devastated': Family speaks out after teen driver sentenced for killing two children in Vaughan, Ont.
A teen driver who struck and killed a young brother and sister playing at the edge of their driveway last spring was sentenced to one year in an open custody youth facility on Monday.
Calgary
-
Monday drive-by shooting injures no one in northeast Calgary
A recent string of gunfire incidents continued Monday night with a drive-by shooting in northeast Calgary.
-
'It's not enough': Calgarian says Ukraine needs more support to fight war
As global outrage against Russia continues and the threats of more sanctions loom, at least one Ukrainian-Canadian is hoping the world will do more.
-
Calgary man charged in Radisson Heights homicide
A Calgary man faces charges in relation to a homicide that took place in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Radisson Heights last Friday.
Montreal
-
Experts say masks still a top tool as Quebec considers prolonging mandate
As Quebec ponders bucking the Canadian trend by prolonging its mask mandate, experts say face coverings are still an effective tool to limit COVID-19 transmission.
-
Bill 96: Quebec Liberals request withdrawal of CEGEP French course amendment
As part of legislation aimed at reinforcing language laws in Quebec, the amendment would require students at English CEGEPs to take three core courses in French in order to graduate.
-
Quebec MNA Harold LeBel's sexual assault trial to begin on Nov. 7
Rimouski MNA Harold LeBel's sexual assault jury trial will finally begin on Nov. 7. It's scheduled to last three weeks.
Atlantic
-
'Most responsible course of action': Pediatricians call on N.B. to bring back masks in schools
A group of 19 New Brunswick pediatricians and neonatologists has penned an open letter calling on the province to bring back continuous mask use among students indoors for the rest of the school year.
-
New survey indicates 81 per cent support official bilingualism in New Brunswick
A new survey indicates 81 per cent of New Brunswickers support the law that makes French and English official languages in the province -- the only such legislation in Canada.
-
Students left waiting after Halifax area school buses called off roads
While schools in Halifax were open Monday, a last-minute message about buses being kept off the roads because of weather meant many students waited for a ride that never came.
Winnipeg
-
Crown alleges accused in Eduardo Balaquit's disappearance and death driven by financial desperation
A trial started Monday morning for a man charged with manslaughter in the death and disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit.
-
COVID-19: Questions remain on how to prevent transmission
After more than two years of COVID-19 and millions of cases, the question of why some people get infected and others do not remains somewhat of a mystery.
-
Manitoba businesses struggling to find skilled workers, experts say
An expansion of a Winnipeg-based furniture company is set to create hundreds of jobs in the city, but experts say finding qualified workers is difficult right now.
Kitchener
-
WCDSB to discuss new recommendations after police called on 4-year-old student
The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) is scheduled to meet Monday evening, to discuss the latest recommendations from a review into the removal of a Black four-year-old student from John Sweeney Catholic Elementary School by police in November 2021.
-
Hospital lead for Waterloo Region's COVID-19 response resigns
Lee Fairclough is switching careers. She's resigned as both the hospital lead for Waterloo Region's COVID-19 response and president of St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener.
-
Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival returns after two-year hiatus
The Sun Life Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival will return this summer.
Regina
-
2,200 Wayne Gretzky cards among hockey memorabilia taken in Sask. theft: RCMP
Collectors are being asked to watch for items stolen from a large collection of hockey memorabilia in Saskatchewan.
-
SLGA dealing with information breach
The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) is dealing with a hack that caused an information breach shortly after Christmas.
-
Grammy-winning album showcases a young Joni Mitchell's 'Elven' voice
Joni Mitchell won her 10th Grammy Award on Sunday night: Best Historical Album for Joni Mitchell Archives - Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).
Barrie
-
Innisfil man, facing sex assault charges involving young girls, seeking bail
A 19-year-old Innisfil man charged with several sex-related offences involving underage girls made his first appearance virtually at the Barrie Courthouse on Monday from the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.
-
'Short-term party house and ghost hotel' a problem says Oro-Medonte mayor
The township of Oro-Medonte recently had a by-law revoked to try and limit short-term rentals in the area. The problem of party houses continues to be a major concern of residents.
-
Teen facing impaired charged after traffic stop in Midland
An underaged teen faces impaired driving charges after police clocked him speeding more than 50 km/hr over the posted limit early Saturday morning in Midland.
Saskatoon
-
Failed Saskatoon real estate company was using 'new money to pay old money': lawyer
A Saskatoon lawyer representing people affected by a Saskatoon real estate firm's shutdown said he 'immediately became concerned' after he took a peek under the hood of the company.
-
2,200 Wayne Gretzky cards among hockey memorabilia taken in Sask. theft: RCMP
Collectors are being asked to watch for items stolen from a large collection of hockey memorabilia in Saskatchewan.
-
Grammy-winning album showcases a young Joni Mitchell's 'Elven' voice
Joni Mitchell won her 10th Grammy Award on Sunday night: Best Historical Album for Joni Mitchell Archives - Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).
Northern Ontario
-
Several Manitoulin properties now protected by conservancy group
The Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy has set aside seven properties its been able to acquire in the last week, four of them are on Manitoulin Island.
-
Sudbury looking at how stormwater is generated, making fees fairer
The City of Greater Sudbury has extended its public consultation about stormwater management and who is charged for it.
-
Highway 6 improvements to be made over next two years
Work will soon start on the rehabilitation of 16 kms of Highway 6 as you head in or out of Manitoulin Island.