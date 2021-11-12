Island Health relocating COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinics in Nanaimo

Victoria -

Vancouver Island's health authority is consolidating two COVID-19 clinics in Nanaimo, B.C.

Island Health says the Beban Park immunization clinic and the Vancouver Island University testing and collection clinic are relocating to the Nanaimo North Town Centre at 4750 Rutherford Road.

Both clinics will be housed in the former location of Urban Planet. However, the clinics will be separated by a wall, with separate entrances and exits for each unit.

The testing and collection site opened at the new location on Tuesday. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. but tests are available by appointment only.

The immunization clinic will begin operations in the new location on Nov. 16. Island Health says the new space is large enough to accommodate anyone who is eligible for a vaccine, including children.

Vaccine appointments are recommended to avoid wait times, and are mandatory for all booster doses.

Appointments can be made online or by calling 1-833-838-2323.