Island Health records 2 new COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to soar

Over the past 24 hours, six COVID-19-related deaths were reported in B.C., including two in Island Health, the Health Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

Two others occurred in Fraser Health, one was confirmed in Vancouver Coastal Health and one was reported in Northern Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,455 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 149 in the Island Health region.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Vancouver Island remains unchanged over the last 24 hours, with 65 patients in hospital, 11 of whom require critical care.

Wednesday's total represents a small increase in hospitalizations from a week ago, when 61 people were in hospital, but a small decrease in critical care patients, of which there were 14 on Jan. 5.

This time last month, 33 people were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 12 patients in critical care, according to BCCDC data from Dec. 13.

Hospitalizations:

Jan. 12 (65)

Jan. 11 (65)

Jan. 5 (61)

Dec. 13 (33)

ICU patients:

Jan. 12 (11)

Jan. 11 (11)

Jan. 5 (14)

Dec. 13 (12)

Health officials say 2,859 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across the province Wednesday, including 451 cases in the island region.

However, confirmed cases are just a small portion of the larger picture, experts say, with many more cases suspected but not confirmed due to testing capacity limits.

As of Wednesday, the province has confirmed 36,641 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 4,245 active cases in the Island Health region.

Approximately 88.9 per cent of eligible British Columbians have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.2 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 29.9 per cent of B.C. residents have received three doses of vaccine, according to the Health Ministry.