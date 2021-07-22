VICTORIA -- Health-care workers on Vancouver Island are hitting the road in a custom van this summer in an effort to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19.

Island Health’s “Vax Van” will be making stops at parks, beaches, shopping centres and events across the island, starting Thursday.

“The sun is out and people are active, so we are hitting the road to meet them where they are,” said Dr. Mike Benusic in a statement Thursday.

“Immunization opportunities like this will help us to reach as many young and unvaccinated people as we can before school goes back in session and people move indoors in the fall,” Benusic said.

The van is offering first-dose vaccines only, with no appointment required. Anyone in need of a second dose is advised to make an appointment at their nearest mass-immunization clinic.

The first scheduled stops for the van are:

The van will be heading to Port Alberni, Oceanside, the Comox Valley, Campbell River, Langford and Sooke in the coming weeks, according to Island Heath.

A full schedule will be updated on Island Health’s website as dates and locations are confirmed.

Those who show up to get vaccinated at the van events are advised to stay hydrated and have something to eat before attending.