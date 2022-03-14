Island Health launches new COVID-19 treatments for vulnerable people

Island Health is rolling out two new COVID-19 treatments that can help vulnerable people recover from the illness.

The health authority has begun offering Paxlovid and sotrovimab to high-risk people who are infected with COVID-19.

Paxlovid is an oral antivral drug that is packed into pills that can be taken at home, while sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody that needs to be administered through an IV at a clinic or hospital.

Both treatments are being reserved for people with COVID-19 symptoms who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, or for people who are not fully vaccinated as they are more vulnerable to serious impacts from COVID-19.

Both treatments must also be prescribed by a health-care provider to ensure that they do not interfere with other medications or conditions.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says the treatments, approved by Health Canada, will benefit both patients and the health-care system by reducing the cost of hospital stays due to COVID-19.

"By exploring the use of these new therapies, we’re helping high-risk people in our communities recover better, faster and with fewer symptoms," said Dix in statement Monday.

"It’s through these innovations we’re giving people their lives back, without the need for a lengthy hospital inpatient stay and complications that partner with a progression of the disease."

TREATMENT ELIGIBILITY

High-risk people who have tested positive for COVID-19 can check if there eligible for the two treatments on the Island Health website.

The health authority is also actively reaching out to patients that are considered vulnerable or immunocompromised to offer the treatments.

Paralympic athelete Chris Daw, who lives in Victoria, says Island Health contacted him and offered him the treatments when he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Without this treatment I would probably be in the hospital on a ventilator fighting for my life," said the 52-year-old.

"I went from feeling like I had the flu with a massive headache, lower back pain, a clogged ear and being super tired to feeling 90 per cent myself within three hours of the treatment," said Daw. "I can’t believe how I bounced back so quickly."