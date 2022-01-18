Island Health launches COVID-19 rapid test pickup site in Victoria

People seeking a COVID-19 rapid antigen test can now pick one up from Victoria's Ogden Point, so long as they have an appointment with Island Health.

Appointments can be made by contacting Island Health's call centre at 1-844-901-8442, though the health authority stresses that not everyone needs to be tested.

"You do not need a COVID test if you have mild symptoms and no risk factors for severe illness," Island Health said in a statement to CTV News on Tuesday.

The health authority says the take-home rapid tests will be available for pickup at the Breakwater District at Ogden Point between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

According to the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA), the tests will be available at a drive-thru pickup location on the north end of the property, near the Helijet station.

Signs and health authority staff will also be at the location to provide directions.

"I am excited that our space will help to ensure the COVID-19 test get into the hands of residents," said Ian Robertson, CEO of the GVHA.

"As I have stated over the past two years, the health and safety of Victorians is our top priority."

Further guidance on if someone should seek COVID-19 testing can be found on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website.