Island Health issues drug-poisoning and overdose advisory in Greater Victoria

Island Health is warning of an increase in overdoses and drug poisonings in Greater Victoria.

On Friday morning, the health authority said drug users should be cautious, particularly people who use opioids and stimulants.

The increased drug-poisoning and overdose risks are affecting both injection and inhalation drug users, according to Island Health.

The health authority is reminding drug users that overdose prevention services are available across Vancouver Island.

Island Health is also encouraging drug users to carry naloxone and stagger their use with a friend.

Everyone should take a small amount to see a drug's affect on their body in a method that's described as "start low, go slow." If using alone, people should ask someone to check in on them, or download the Lifeguard App or call the National OD Response Service at 1-888-688-6677, says Island Health.

Please Share: A Drug Poisoning/ Overdose Advisory has been issued for Greater #Victoria. Overdose prevention services (OPS) are available throughout Vancouver Island: https://t.co/BggvyG7uvu pic.twitter.com/38JwR2UCvx — Island Health (@VanIslandHealth) January 21, 2022

The number of reported overdoses across B.C. increased significantly last year, particularly in some communities on Vancouver Island.

Victoria saw a 24 per cent rise in overdose calls to paramedics last year, with 1,952 calls made, up from 1,569 reported in 2020.

The City of Victoria had the third highest number of overdose calls in B.C. last year, behind Vancouver (9,993) and Surrey (3,674).

Meanwhile, the City of Courtenay saw a stunning 127 per cent increase in reported overdoses, with 467 calls reported last year, up from 206 in 2020.