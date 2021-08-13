VICTORIA -- Island Health, in partnership with other North Island agencies, has purchased a building in Port McNeill to serve as a permanent primary care clinic for the region.

The building is located at 2161 McNeill Rd. and will undergo renovations before it opens as the sole Island Health clinic location by the end of August.

According to the health authority, the McNeill Road building and a temporary clinic set up at 1584 Broughton Blvd. will both be open until the upgrades are complete at the McNeill Road facility.

"It will take a full community effort to create a sustainable long-term primary care model in Port McNeill and this is a perfect example of partners working together to achieve that goal," said Leah Hollins, Island Health board chair, in a statement Friday.

"We are thankful to the (Mount Waddington Regional Hospital District) and look forward to serving the primary care needs of those in the region," she said.

Island Health says it is working with Dr. Prean Armogam, a physician who was working out of a privately owned clinic at the recently purchased McNeill Road building. He will continue to work in the space as Island Health works to recruit more health-care workers to the region.

"Dr. Armogam has indicated to Island Health that he will continue his outreach work to the communities of Woss, Rivers Inlet, Zeballos, and Sointula, as well as continue to support the Port McNeill Hospital and community," said the health authority.

"This is a significant clinical workload and we are thankful for Dr. Armogam’s ongoing support and dedication to these communities."

Island Health says that the announcement of the new permanent clinic is increasing the appeal of moving to the North Island for health-care work.

"It is critical to create a welcoming, supportive environment where physicians want to relocate to," said Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom.