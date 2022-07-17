Island Health beginning 'targeted vaccination campaign' for monkeypox this week
Island Health beginning 'targeted vaccination campaign' for monkeypox this week
Health officials on Vancouver Island will begin offering monkeypox vaccines to at-risk populations this week in an effort to prevent further transmission of the rare virus.
In an update on its website, Island Health says it is starting a "targeted vaccination campaign" for those currently at highest risk, specifically men who have sex with men.
The health authority says vaccine supplies are limited, so it will be offering shots to people 18 and older who identify as gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men – or as transgender – and meet at least one of the additional criteria.
Those criteria include: having received a diagnosis of a bacterial STI in the past 2 months; having had two or more sexual partners in the past 21 days; having attended venues or other locations for sexual contact within the past 21 days; having had anonymous or casual sex in the past 21 days and engaging in sex work either as a worker or a client. Anyone who is planning to engage in any of the listed activity is also eligible.
Appointments will be available at a clinic in Victoria on Tuesday and Wednesday. The health authority is encouraging those who meet the eligibility criteria to book an appointment online. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Island Health says vaccine availability will be expanded to northern and central Vancouver Island during the week of July 25.
As of late June, monkeypox cases have been detected in more than 50 countries and territories outside of Africa, where it is endemic.
Most – but not all – of the recent global infections have been found among men who have sex with men, Island Health says, adding that the virus can affect anyone through close person-to-person contact.
"Stigmatizing people because of a disease is never OK," the health authority's website reads.
"Anyone can get or pass on monkeypox, regardless of their sexuality."
As of Thursday, Island Health and Vancouver Coastal Health were the only regional health authorities in B.C. with confirmed cases of monkeypox. There were 32 cases in the province in all, and only one of them had been publicly linked to Vancouver Island.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Young scouts stuck in Zurich after missing Air Canada flight to Toronto
A number of young scouts are stuck in Zurich, Switzerland, after some members of their group missed an Air Canada flight to Toronto on Friday and it's not clear whether travel insurance will cover their return, one of their mothers says.
Already had COVID-19? Here's what we know about reinfections
As research suggests that COVID-19 has infected roughly half of the Canadian population, the emergence of an even more contagious version of the virus means some people may be in for another round.
Pope seeks prayers for his 'penitential' Canadian pilgrimage
Pope Francis on Sunday asked for prayers to accompany him on what he called his 'penitential' pilgrimage to Canada to apologize to Indigenous groups for abuses inflicted by the Catholic church.
Shootings, abortion, Trump: Are fed-up Americans getting serious about getting out?
Statistics from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada show a fairly steady increase in the number of people from the U.S. who were granted permanent residence in Canada each year since 2015. After a sharp decline during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the number of successful U.S. applicants reached 11,950 in 2021.
Ripudaman Singh Malik killing has hallmarks of professional 'hit': B.C.'s former top cop
The killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik has all the hallmarks of a professional murder-for-hire, according to British Columbia's former solicitor general.
Experts to comb site of plane crash in northern Greece
Experts were poised to investigate the site of a plane crash in northern Greece Sunday to determine whether any dangerous chemicals or explosive cargo remains.
'We are broken in pieces': Family of man killed in Vancouver roof collapse wants answers
Crews working at the scene of a partial building collapse in Vancouver recovered the body of a missing male employee on Friday night.
Camilla at 75: Duchess of Cornwall marks milestone birthday
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will celebrate her 75th birthday Sunday, marking the occasion with a small family dinner at Prince Charles' Highgrove estate in southwest England.
Veteran nurse shares why some are leaving patient care
Nurses in Canada have sounded the alarm over ‘stretched’ and ‘unsafe’ emergency rooms, including one 25-year veteran nurse who decided to walk away from patient care despite a worsening nursing shortage
Vancouver
-
1 in custody after hours-long armed standoff in Victoria
Police in Victoria say an hours-long armed standoff ended Saturday night with the individual taken into custody.
-
Ripudaman Singh Malik killing has hallmarks of professional 'hit': B.C.'s former top cop
The killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik has all the hallmarks of a professional murder-for-hire, according to British Columbia's former solicitor general.
-
'We are broken in pieces': Family of man killed in Vancouver roof collapse wants answers
Crews working at the scene of a partial building collapse in Vancouver recovered the body of a missing male employee on Friday night.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Riverboat back in action
The Edmonton Riverboat returned, fully loaded with passengers, to the North Saskatchewan river.
-
Century Old McCauley church rededicated Sunday
The Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples is being re-dedicated Sunday morning, after undergoing extensive repairs.
-
1 killed in boat capsizing on Wabamun Lake: RCMP
A man died after a boat capsized on Wabamun Lake Saturday afternoon, Mounties say.
Toronto
-
Police investigating double shooting inside King West nightclub
A man is in hospital undergoing emergency surgery for critical injuries he sustained during a shooting inside a King West nightclub early Sunday morning.
-
Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence plates or get hit with a serious fine
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it’s now free of charge.
-
Toronto police continue to search for suspects after man fatally shot outside Scotiabank Arena
Toronto police are continuing to search for suspects after a man was fatally shot outside the main doors of Scotiabank Arena Saturday night.
Calgary
-
Dozens of foreign workers at Chateau Lake Louise did not have proper permits, CBSA finds
More than 30 foreign workers who were working at Alberta's Chateau Lake Louise have been told to leave the country after it was determined they don't have the proper documentation to work in Canada.
-
Blake Shelton performs on Stampede stage while Gwen Stefani surprises fans
Blake Shelton, a Calgary Stampede favourite, took the stage on Saturday, performing in front of a sold-out crowd, but many people are still talking about the surprise performance by his wife Gwen Stefani.
-
Man stabbed at Cowboys Casino, sent to hospital
A man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing that took place at Cowboy's Casino in Calgary.
Montreal
-
Early rise for those attending Pope's mass near Quebec City during Canadian visit
Those with tickets to attend the Pope's mass northeast of Quebec City at the end of this month will have a very early start to their day, but a spokesman who questioned whether the schedule would be too hard on Indigenous elders now says it's the best plan.
-
Dawson College crowned sustainability champion after winning international award
Montreal's Dawson College has won a Sustainability Institution of the Year award for its "living campus," coming out on top out of 19 countries around the world.
-
Concerns for Montreal's vulnerable populations as forecast tops 30 C
With Montreal expected to reach humidex temperatures of up to 35 C on Sunday, there are growing concerns for the city's more vulnerable populations.
Atlantic
-
Calls for N.B. legislature to reconvene grow after major health shakeup
New Brunswick’s official opposition is calling for all MLA’s to return to the legislature next week to discuss a major shakeup within the Department of Health and two health authorities.
-
'It's amazing': Football fans descend upon Wolfville, N.S., for CFL game
Ten thousand football fans packed into Acadia University's Raymond Field to watch the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 30-24 victory, doubling the town's population.
-
Molly's Mission and Caleb's Courage: Cape Breton families bound by loss, giving back
Through their tragic experience, the Waddens have found friends in another family that knows their pain all too well.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating West End apartment homicide
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday, when Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got a fire call to an apartment building in the 500 block of Burnell Street.
-
Red Cross setting up emergency shelter for Manitoba wildfire evacuees
The Canadian Red Cross is working to evacuate residents of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation as an out-of-control wildfire continues to threaten the remote Manitoba First Nation.
-
Suspects sought in Norway House homicide
A Norway House man is dead, and another in hospital after what RCMP say are two related stabbing incidents late Thursday night.
Kitchener
-
'Obviously concerning': WRPS inform residents in Waterloo's University district of suspicious activity
Waterloo regional police officers were going door to door in Waterloo's University district Saturday morning, handing out flyers with safety tips, following a number of alarming incidents.
-
'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
OPP and West Grey police are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.
-
Ribfest and Craft Beer Show returns to Kitchener's Victoria Park
The downtown Kitchener Ribfest and Craft Beer is back in Victoria Park for its 19th anniversary.
Regina
-
Highway 1 near Belle Plaine blocked while RCMP on scene of investigation
Highway 1 is blocked in both directions near Belle Plaine as Saskatchewan RCMP are on scene of an ongoing investigation.
-
'Seeing people smile again': Vendors prosper at Country Thunder after 2 year break
Even with temperatures of around 34 C, the general feelings of those attending Country Thunder this year were upbeat for both vendors and fans alike.
-
38 Canadian Brigade Group welcomes new commander
On Saturday, the 38 Canadian Brigade Group welcomed their new commander, Col. Shawn Fortin.
Barrie
-
National Drowning Prevention Week begins ahead of somber anniversary of Wasaga Beach drowning
Sunday marks the start of National Drowning Prevention Week and it comes one day ahead of the 10-year anniversary of a drowning of a 9-year-old boy in Wasaga Beach.
-
Prime Minister visits Bradford for annual Muslim convention
Thousands have converged in the community of Bradford this weekend, including the Prime Minister, for one of the country's largest annual Muslim conventions.
-
One man in custody after overnight stabbing in Wasaga Beach
One person has been taken into custody after a stabbing in Wasaga Beach early Sunday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Beating the heat at Taste of Saskatchewan
Michael Shamoun doesn’t exactly have a desirable job this week.
-
Family, friends, community gathers to say final farewell to Frank Young
After an 81-day search for Frank Young, his community gathered to lay him to rest.
-
38 Canadian Brigade Group welcomes new commander
On Saturday, the 38 Canadian Brigade Group welcomed their new commander, Col. Shawn Fortin.
Northern Ontario
-
Another property in in Kirkland Lake the target of multiple robberies, police say
On July 17 the OPP received call about a second theft from a property on Rand Avenue in Kirkland Lake.
-
Young scouts stuck in Zurich after missing Air Canada flight to Toronto
A number of young scouts are stuck in Zurich, Switzerland, after some members of their group missed an Air Canada flight to Toronto on Friday and it's not clear whether travel insurance will cover their return, one of their mothers says.
-
Northern trucking companies desperate for workers
Staffing shortages are raging on across multiple industries; including the trucking sector. Companies in our region say they're struggling to hire and retain experienced drivers who can travel effectively on northern roads.