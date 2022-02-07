Island Health adds 5 deaths, nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Dozens of deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded in B.C. over the past three days, according to the Health Ministry.

Thirty-two deaths related to the illness were confirmed this weekend, including five that occurred in Island Health

Monday's update brought B.C.'s COVID-19 death toll to 2,707, including 190 in Island Health.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are currently 110 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, a decrease from the 121 reported Friday and 117 confirmed last week on Jan. 31.

Nine patients are currently receiving critical care in Island Health, down from the 10 reported Friday but the same total as reported on Jan. 31.

Around this time last month, on Jan. 7, 59 patients were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 13 patients who required intensive care.

NEW CASES

B.C. health officials confirmed 478 new cases of COVID-19 in Island Health over the past 72 hours.

The cases were among 3,287 new cases confirmed across the province over the past three days, including 1,326 added Saturday, 1,118 confirmed Sunday and 843 reported Monday.

There are now 23,739 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,174 active cases in Island Health.

While not everyone is able to get a PCR test due to testing limits, health officials say test results still serve as an indicator of transmission rates in the province.

VACCINATIONS

As of Monday, 90.2 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.6 per cent have received two doses.

Nearly half – 49.7 percent – of all eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received a third dose of vaccine Monday.