Island Health adding round-the-clock midwife service to Victoria hospital
Island Health is unveiling a new midwife program at Victoria General Hospital in hopes of better supporting pregnant patients and care providers.
A registered midwife is being scheduled on-site at VGH to help patients who are in labour or who have other maternity-related care needs.
Island Health says the In-House Registered Midwife (IHRM) program is designed to specifically help provide emergency assessments for patients whose community care provider isn’t available; provide assessments and support for patients who don’t have a community primary care provider or are receiving care through VGH’s antenatal care clinic.
They can also help family physicians when it’s clinically appropriate during periods of high patient volume and provide in-hospital postpartum care.
“It’s important that everyone has equal access to the specialized health care they need and in their own communities,” B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a release. “We’re committed to working with Island Health, midwives and physicians to ensure that care plans are in place for unattached labouring patients, providing pregnant people with exceptional care close to home.”
Island Health says an in-house registered midwife as been on-site for shifts since Sept. 25 and it’ll be building up the service until there are enough IHRMs to staff the hospital 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“Registered midwives are being increasingly recognized as key members of our multi-disciplinary perinatal care team and for the important role they play in providing quality care for pregnant and birthing clients,” said Jill Pearman, Island Health’s medical director for midwifery.
“This new and innovative position presents an exciting opportunity to optimize our workforce and to build a new team-based service for our perinatal clients."
