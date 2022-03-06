Island food banks feeling the squeeze as costs of gas, groceries continue to rise

From gas to groceries, prices on Vancouver Island are climbing, and local food banks are feeling the pinch.

Loaves and Fishes runs 11 food banks in Nanaimo and Port Hardy and supplies food for more than 100 other non-profits around the island.

The distribution centre has five, five-tonne trucks on the road making deliveries and supply runs seven days a week.

Loaves and Fishes says those trips won't stop because of rising fuel costs, but the organization will need to find others areas to cut back on costs.

It also says the rising cost of living will likely bring more clients to its door.

“We understand that it can be very difficult to reach out and get help, but we want people to know that we're here,” said Peter Sinclair, executive director of Loaves and Fishes.

“There’s no judgment in what we do. And the only thing that we're asking for is ID. We don’t need you see your bank statements, we don’t need to see your tax return, none of that. If you determine that you could use a hand, we're here to help you.“

Loaves and Fishes has seen a 15-per-cent increase in demand in the first 2 months of the year, compared to January and February 2021.