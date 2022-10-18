Is this your mace? Victoria police seize weapon from temporary housing site

Victoria police say they are looking for information about a homemade mace-style weapon that was confiscated from a temporary housing facility over the weekend.

Police say they were at the facility in the 1900-block of Douglas Street on Sunday for an unrelated matter when officers discovered the large spiked club.

Police are now asking anyone with information on the weapon to come forward and speak with investigators.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477