Vancouver Island

    • International student drowns while swimming in Thetis Lake

    A warning sign to swimmers at Thetis Lake Regional Park. (CTV News) A warning sign to swimmers at Thetis Lake Regional Park. (CTV News)

    A swimmer drowned in Thetis Lake Friday afternoon, according to West Shore RCMP.

    Mounties said they were called to the lake in View Royal around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a drowning.

    "Police learned a male was swimming and was seen by witnesses going underwater and did not resurface," a statement from West Shore RCMP reads.

    "View Royal Fire Department also attended and recovered the body of a male from the water."

    The fire department confirmed that the deceased was an international student, and that his friends were present when he disappeared below the surface.

    Firefighters said they believe the student was unfamiliar with the terrain and lacked safety equipment.

    The BC Coroners Service has been called and is also investigating, police said. 

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Blue Jays secure playoff berth

    The Toronto Blue Jays are returning to the post-season. Toronto secured an American League playoff spot when the visiting Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 tonight.

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    • Hundreds march in Montreal on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

      An orange tide flowed through the streets of Montreal on Saturday afternoon as part of a march to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Hundreds of people gathered at the foot of Mount Royal in the early afternoon before marching to Place du Canada in downtown Montreal.

    • CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

      Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Regina

    Barrie

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News