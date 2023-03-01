International robotics competition for teens to kick off in Victoria
Teams of international students will be competing at the 5th annual FIRST Robotics Pacific regional competition at Save-On Foods Memorial Centre this week.
High school teams from British Columbia, Alberta, the United States, Taiwan and Australia have built and designed their robots and will be putting their engineering, coding and design skills to the test Wednesday when the competition begins.
Teams with the highest rankings will qualify for the FIRST Robotics world championships in Houston, Texas, in April.
“First Robotics British Columbia is a leader in youth STEM opportunities, and we are excited to be back to full capacity at our events this year,” said Ian Koscielski, executive director of FIRST Robotics British Columbia.
“You have to come out and see this event. Fierce competition mixed with a friendly and supportive atmosphere sounds like a contradiction, but it all comes together beautifully in these exciting robotics events.”
FIRST is a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring young people’s interest and participation in science and technology.
