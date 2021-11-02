International flights returning to Victoria International Airport

Victoria -

International fights will once again be landing at Victoria International Airport (YYJ) starting Nov. 30.

The federal government announced the restart of international flights to Victoria on Tuesday morning.

YYJ is one of eight airports across the country that will be accepting international flights at the end of the month.

The other airports include:

St. John’s International

John C. Munro Hamilton International

Region of Waterloo International

Regina International

Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International

Kelowna International

Abbotsford International

These eight airports join 10 larger airports that are already accepting international flights, including Vancouver International.

The restart of international flights to YYJ comes roughly one month after Canada introduced its vaccine mandate for all air and rail travel.

All travellers looking to take a flight or train in Canada must have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks before they board.

"Increased vaccination levels have allowed us to safely re-open these additional Canadian airports to international passenger flights," said Omar Alghabra, Federal Minister of Transport, in a statement Tuesday.

"This measure will help ensure that travellers are able to access more regional airports for their international travels this winter, while continuing to support the Government of Canada’s measured approach to re-opening our border," he said.