Injunction against Fairy Creek logging protests extended, but protesters declare 'moral victory'
A B.C. judge has extended an injunction against old-growth logging protesters in the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island for another year, but the protesters say his ruling is a "moral victory" for their cause.
B.C. Supreme Court Justice Douglas W. Thompson issued his decision in the case on Wednesday.
Though he opted to extend the injunction granted to Teal Cedar Products Ltd. for another year, Thompson dedicated a significant portion of his reasons for his decision to discussing the arguments of the protesters.
While his reason for doing so was to emphasize their dedication to their cause – and therefore the likelihood that they will continue attempting to disrupt Teal Cedar's logging activity – the judge wrote sympathetically about the protesters he has sentenced.
"I have come to understand what at first blush seems counterintuitive: the people I have sentenced value and appreciate the importance of obeying the law," Thompson wrote in his decision.
"Not a single person of the more than 100 I have sentenced has previously committed an offence. They are highly intelligent people, non-violent and principled by nature. They are not naïve and misguided dupes of some shadowy organization aiming to break down the rule of law. They are not trouble-makers with nothing better to do. Most are well educated with fulfilling and important jobs, often in occupations focused on helping others. Most have a notable history of volunteer service. Their motives are altruistic and compassionate."
On Thursday, the Rainforest Flying Squad – one of the groups responsible for the protests in the watershed – issued a statement highlighting the judge's words of praise.
Quoting Pacheedaht elder Bill Jones, who has welcomed protestors to join him in defending the old-growth forests on his ancestral territory, the group's statement read:
“It’s a moral victory for us. Justice Thompson’s words provide validation for the work we have taken on for the past two years.”
For more than a year, protesters camped out in the Fairy Creek watershed in an effort to stop the logging of old-growth trees there. The courts first issued the injunction in April 2021, and police enforcement of the ruling began the following month.
Police made more than 1,000 arrests while enforcing the injunction.
Teal Cedar applied to extend the injunction for another year, a move that protesters opposed in court, arguing that the logging company had failed to demonstrate irreparable harm from the protest activities and failed to pursue its civil case against protesters in a timely manner.
They also argued that there had been a lull in obstructive activity in the area subject to the injunction, and therefore the injunction was no longer necessary.
Thompson rejected the first two arguments in just a few paragraphs, but devoted a significant portion of his decision to the third.
"To come to grips with the degree of likelihood that the obstructive activity will continue requires an appreciation of the motivations and commitment of those engaged in this civil disobedience campaign," the judge wrote, noting that "the climate crisis is accelerating" and quoting UN Secretary General António Guterres' description of the August 2021 report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change as "a code red for humanity."
"Notwithstanding the consensus of climate scientists or warnings of the Secretary-General, Teal Cedar is entitled to stand on its legal rights to log old-growth forests," Thompson wrote. "And, it goes without saying that this Court’s role is to denounce and not endorse the methods of persons obstructing lawful activity."
"The purpose of outlining what I have come to know of the motives, nature, and character of those engaged in this civil disobedience is to explain why I think it likely that obstructive activity will continue, and why I agree with Teal Cedar’s submission that it is unrealistic to place emphasis on six weeks’ quiet in the injunction area in the context of this long-running and nearly continuous campaign against its logging of old-growth forests."
Thompson extended the injunction to Sept. 26, 2023.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring 'severe' winds, heavy rainfall to Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona is on track to blast through Atlantic Canada and Quebec as a formidable post-tropical storm this weekend.
Canada's PM Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
Why are lakes becoming less blue?
Climate change is leading to lakes becoming less blue, with many at risk of permanently turning green-brown, a new study has found.
Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China, after nine months without an envoy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China, filling a nearly year-long vacancy in the key diplomatic post, sources tell CTV News.
OPINION | Is it time to return the Crown Jewels?
The death of the Queen and the fact that the Crown Jewels were so clearly on display has reignited conversations on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and its legacy of colonialism.
Police arrest 3 B.C. residents, alleged associate linked to Japanese Yakuza
Police in British Columbia's Lower Mainland say an investigation into an international drug trafficking network has led to charges against three residents and an alleged associate in Japan, who is linked to the Yakuza crime syndicate.
Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season over improper relationship
The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season. The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for 'violations of team policies.'
A look at major hurricanes that have hit Canada
As Atlantic Canada braces for Hurricane Fiona to make landfall, CTVNews.ca takes at look at major hurricanes that have wreaked havoc in the country throughout history.
N.Y. probe found potential crimes. Why isn't Trump in cuffs?
New York's attorney general says her three-year investigation of former President Donald Trump uncovered potential crimes in the way he ran his real estate empire, including allegations of bank and insurance fraud.
Vancouver
-
B.C. ranked lowest in financial support programs for seniors: Advocate
Many B.C. seniors are living in poverty and falling further and further behind due to a combination of inflation, increasing rents, and a lack of government supports, according to a new report from the B.C. Seniors Advocate.
-
On the first day of fall, B.C. sees fewest people in hospital with COVID-19 in months
The number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals is the lowest it's been since early July, according to the latest update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Police arrest 3 B.C. residents, alleged associate linked to Japanese Yakuza
Police in British Columbia's Lower Mainland say an investigation into an international drug trafficking network has led to charges against three residents and an alleged associate in Japan, who is linked to the Yakuza crime syndicate.
Edmonton
-
Knife image, video of woman holding it prior to being shoved by officer released by Edmonton police
An Edmonton Police Service officer who shoved a woman to the ground before arresting her in an act caught on camera did his job properly, the acting chief told police commissioners Thursday afternoon.
-
Bus driver disarms rider armed with flare gun during struggle at Edmonton transit station
One person was arrested on Wednesday under the Mental Health Act after a man pointed what originally appeared to be a gun at an ETS driver.
-
Man, RCMP dog injured during gun call in Sylvan Lake, Alta.
A police dog underwent surgery Wednesday night after a violent takedown of a man accused of pointing a gun at officers, RCMP announced Thursday.
Toronto
-
Kids' Tylenol, Advil liquid and chewable in 'significant shortage' in Ontario
Tylenol and Advil for children – both in liquid and chewable forms – are under a 'significant shortage,' leading pharmacists to control supply and recommend cutting adult doses for children, according to the Ontario Pharmacists Association.
-
One of Toronto's most well-known restaurant owners dies after battle with cancer
Toronto restaurateur Peter Oliver, who started with a sandwich shop in midtown Toronto in the 70s and went on to become a recognizable name around the city’s restaurant scene, has passed away.
-
Here's why the cannabis market in Toronto is facing chronic growing pains
Toronto has more than 400 legal cannabis retailers, but an industry that was once experiencing a “green rush” is now finding itself amidst chronic struggles.
Calgary
-
Municipalities meet in Calgary, hear from UCP leadership contenders
Alberta's UCP leadership hopefuls are reaching out to hundreds of the province's municipal officials as delegates meet in Calgary.
-
Two of three suspects on the run following pharmacy robberies in N.E. Calgary
One down, two to go: Calgary police are asking the public for an assist in apprehending the remaining suspects in a recent pair of pharmacy robberies.
-
Alberta to resume fuel tax collection in October
With the price of oil dropping, the Alberta government is reinstating its fuel tax in October. Starting Oct. 1, Albertans will be charged a partial tax of 4.5 cents per litre.
Montreal
-
Quebec election debate: CAQ leader hit by opponents on environment, cost of living
Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader Francois Legault faced a four-way attack on his environmental plan during the leaders debate Thursday, with his rivals suggesting he's going against the current on the fight against climate change.
-
Potentially fatal fungus discovered in Montreal-area hospital in first Quebec outbreak
Quebec’s health ministry has dispatched infection control teams to Pierre Boucher Hospital in Longueuil to combat the first-ever outbreak of a potentially deadly fungus in Quebec.
-
'Historic' Hurricane Fiona expected to bring extreme weather to eastern Quebec
Eastern Quebec will likely witness severe winds and rainfall Friday night and Saturday morning as Hurricane Fiona makes its way to Canada.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane watches issued ahead of weekend arrival of Fiona
Environment Canada has issued tropical storm and hurricane watches across the Atlantic region in anticipation of Hurricane Fiona.
-
The ways Maritime emergency officials, residents are preparing for Hurricane Fiona
As hurricane Fiona barrels toward Atlantic Canada, emergency officials in the region are asking residents to heed their advice.
-
Spouse of gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians calls for policing reforms at inquiry
The spouse of the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in the 2020 mass shooting is calling for improved police training and handling of domestic violence.
Winnipeg
-
'I've worked as hard as I can': Bowman reflects on legacy as mayor after final council meeting
Brian Bowman has had his final city council meeting as Winnipeg's mayor before the upcoming municipal election which will choose his replacement.
-
Councillor calls for more consistent trash collection
Cindy Gilroy is calling for the city to mandate a minimum number of garbage bins on the properties of multi-family residences after a garbage pile-up in her ward.
-
Canada's PM Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
Kitchener
-
'Sense of relief' for family after arrests made in 14-year-old hit and run case
Lucas Shortreed’s family says in the 14 years since he was killed in a hit and run, they never gave up hope they would get answers.
-
City of Waterloo issues warning to students ahead of homecoming weekend
The City of Waterloo says it is working with local partners ahead of homecoming weekend in an effort to end the “unsafe and unsanctioned street gatherings that have once again been occurring in the region’s University District.”
-
65-year-old man rushed to hospital after Kitchener shooting
Waterloo regional police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Weber Street and Kinzie Avenue just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Regina
-
Sask. village under boil water advisory after E. coli bacteria detected
The Village of Roche Percee in southeast Saskatchewan has issed an emergency boil water advisory after E. Coli bacteria was found in a water sample.
-
Here's when flu shots will be available in Sask.
Flu vaccines will be available at Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) clinics, participating pharmacies and doctors’ offices starting Oct. 11.
-
RPS purchases first aircraft, expected to patrol over city by October
The Regina Police Service (RPS) purchased its first aircraft, a Cessna 182, which is currently getting cameras and surveillance equipment installed onboard.
Barrie
-
OPP identifies driver killed in collision with dump truck in Tay Township
Provincial police released the identity of a driver who lost his life after a collision with a dump truck on Wednesday in Tay Township.
-
Concerns mount over another unsanctioned car rally in Wasaga Beach this weekend
The sound of screeching tires and the smell of burning rubber is expected to invade Wasaga Beach this weekend with the return of another unauthorized car rally.
-
Military reservist pleads guilty in court martial after anti-vaccine speech
A Canadian Armed Forces officer who urged other military members against helping to distribute COVID-19 vaccines has pleaded guilty to conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.
Saskatoon
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy students tell education minister to shut school down
Former students of a private Saskatoon Christian school facing dozens of abuse allegations told Saskatchewan’s education minister the school must be closed.
-
Sask. stabbing suspect who died in custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma'
Saskatchewan's top coroner says a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody had no signs of 'blunt force trauma.'
-
MPs calling minister, parole board to testify over Saskatchewan mass murder
MPs have agreed to call Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and the chairperson of the Parole Board of Canada to testify as part of a House of Commons committee study into the Saskatchewan mass murders.
Northern Ontario
-
Growing pains surrounding pedestrian crossovers in the Sault
The City of Sault Ste. Marie and the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service are reminding drivers about several pedestrian crossovers throughout the city.
-
Residents angry about slow response time to diesel spill near Foleyet
Some people who live near the Town of Foleyet are questioning why a diesel fuel spill from a transport collision wasn't contained before it began leaching into a nearby lake.
-
Sudbury post-secondary students talk about consent
Three post-secondary schools in Sudbury have released a video to raise awareness about the importance of consent.