Indigenous-specific, trauma-informed childcare facility being built in Colwood

Soon to be built childcare facility being constructed in Colwood B.C. Soon to be built childcare facility being constructed in Colwood B.C.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto

Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario