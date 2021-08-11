NANAIMO, B.C. -- Indigenous-owned airline Iskwew Air will launch its first scheduled service next week between Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island and Vancouver International Airport.

Iskwew is the Cree word for “woman” and its mission is to “to connect people with each other and to the land,” according to the company.

“We have been working towards this for a long time,” said Iskwew Air founder Teara Fraser in a statement. “This is a very exciting day.”

Iskwew Air saw a need in Qualicum Beach since there has been no scheduled service to the area for 16 months, according to the company.

A community engagement session was held in June and found overwhelming support to re-establish service.

“The town has been working diligently to provide regular airline service to and from Qualicum Beach,” said Mayor Brian Wiese in a statement. “They will be a valuable addition to our town.”

Five million dollars in grants from Indigenous Tourism BC were accepted to launch the scheduled service.

The aircraft the company will use is a twin-engine Piper Navajo Chieftain, which is named “The Sweetgrass Warrior.” It can carry up to eight passengers.

Passengers will be able to book flights through Iskwew Air’s website soon.