Indigenous-designed Valentine's Day card on sale to support B.C. group

A Valentine's Day card that says "I Love You" in the Hul’q’umi’num language was created to raise money and awareness for a new foundation that supports Indigenous youth and their potential from nine Coast Salish Nations in B.C.

"On the bottom of the card it says, 'nu stl’i’ ch,' which means 'I love you' in Hul’q’umi’num," says Frankie Shaw with the Kw’umut Lelum Foundation (KLF).

The foundation is a non-profit organization based out of Vancouver Island.

"It’s a way to get some promotion out there as to what we do, what we are about, and what we hope to achieve," says Sharon Hobenshield, executive director of KLF.

The artwork on the card was created by Benson Nelson, who is a 10-year-old indigenous youth.

"Indigenous art – especially youth, people want to support that and Valentine's is a nice time of the year to do so," says Hobenshield.

The card depicts a First Nation-designed heart, which Benson called "Mother Earth."

Benson Nelson, 10, designed the Valentine's Day card that's on sale to support the Kw’umut Lelum Foundation. (CTV News)

Language revitalization is important to the newly formed foundation and Elders were involved in coming up with the Hul’q’umi’num phrase, "nu stl’i’ ch."

"Using the Hul’q’umi’num language is a priority for revitalization which we hope the foundation can support," adds Hobenshield.

The Valentine's Day card is available to order on their website, Kw'umut Lelum Foundation, where you can find out more information about the foundation.

The cards can also be picked up at select stores on the Mid-Island, listed below:

An e-card version is also available and the cost is by donation.