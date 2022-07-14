'Incredibly endearing': American blogger's Victoria bus video goes viral

VICTORIA -

If you travel around Corrin Carlson’s social media posts, you’ll find the American travel blogger focuses her posts on global food.

“I’ve never done content about buses before,” Carlson smiles.

Not until a recent gastronomical getaway in Victoria BC, when Carlson spotted something she’d never seen served anywhere else: a transit bus with a sign saying "Sorry… Not In Service."

She posted a video of the regretful ride on her The Fat Passport TikTok page with a soundtrack featuring the Canadian anthem and a voice-over saying, "The buses apologize for not being in service!"

A local let Carlson know that was just the appetizer. "She said, ‘Just you wait until you get on the bus!'"

Carlson saw everybody getting off the bus with gratitude. People of all ages and all backgrounds were exiting the bus saying 'thank you' to the driver.

“I just found it incredibly endearing,” Carlson smiles.

So Carlson captured it all on camera while attempting to contain her joy.

“I was trying not to be creepy about it,” Carlson says, explaining how she recorded the gratitude carefully. “I didn’t want to start giggling in the middle of the bus when people said thank you.”

Since Carlson shared the video of the appreciative passengers, which she titled 'Canada is too wholesome,' it’s been watched by a global audience of millions and counting.

“We want to say thank you to our customers,” Jamie Weiss says, the senior media relations advisor for BC Transit. “For continuing with this really great tradition.”

Perhaps it will inspire acts of gratitude around the globe.

Weiss says a German exchange student who once lived in Victoria is now encouraging people in her community to say ‘Danke’ to drivers.

“The [drivers] were a little surprised at first, but she said it’s starting to pick up,” Weiss says. “She really wanted to bring that flavour of courtesy and kindness from Victoria back home to Germany.”

While Carlson will keep focusing her feeds on the flavour of food, she’d no doubt suggest you improve your palate for Canada with "lots and lots of poutine" and a double-decker busload of thanks.

"Even just walking on the bus with an air of gratitude," Carlson smiles. "And treating the people around you with respect, I think, is a great place to start."