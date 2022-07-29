Inaugural Vancouver Island Dragon Boat Festival coming to Victoria

The very first Vancouver Island Dragon Boat Festival is coming to the waters of Victoria's Gorge waterway next week.

Not to be mistaken with the Victoria Dragon Boat Festival, which is hosting its 27th annual competition later in August, the Vancouver Island Dragon Boat Festival (VIDBF) is making its debut on Aug. 6 and 7.

The VIDBF will see racers coming from the island and beyond to participate in races, including a unique 500-metre relay race.

The competition will take place in the Gorge waterway between the Bay Street Bridge and Selkirk Trestle.

There will be two divisions for the event, a competitive category and a recreational division.

Live music, food trucks, dance demonstrations and "cultural displays" will also be set up for the two-day festival.

A partial list of performers and vendors can be found on the Fairway Gorge Paddling Club website.

Meanwhile, the Victoria Dragon Boat Festival will take place on Aug. 12 to 14 in the city's Inner Harbour. The local festival launched in 1995 and will include similar entertainment, food and race events.