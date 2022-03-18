Impaired driving investigation underway after woman crashes into Esquimalt lamppost

Victoria police say impairment may have been a factor in a single-vehicle crash that sent a woman to hospital Friday morning.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Esquimalt Road, with the 40-year-old driver receiving what appeared to be minor injuries, according to Victoria police Sgt. Ryan O'Neill.

The woman was later taken to hospital for treatment of facial injuries, he said.

Police say they're investigating for impaired driving, as well as lack of insurance and driving while prohibited.

O'Neill says the driver is known to police and has a "bit of a history."

"No other vehicles [were] involved but as you can see we have lampstand that's teetering," he said Friday morning.

Traffic in the area was briefly delayed as city crews examined the lamppost and ensured the area was safe.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.