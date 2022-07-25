Impaired driver to blame for weekend power outage in Saanich, B.C.

Saanich police say an impaired driver is to blame for a power outage that left nearly 2,000 of BC Hydro customers without electricity over the weekend.

According to BC Hydro, about 1,859 customers lost power around 10:50 p.m. Saturday before it was restored around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Saanich Police Department says an impaired driver crashed into a hydro pole in the 4100-block of Wilkinson Road on Saturday night, leading to the power outage.

When police spoke with the driver, they refused to provide a breath sample, according to Saanich police. Officers then issued the driver a 90-day driving ban and impounded their vehicle for 30 days.

At the same time, police say that while officers were speaking with the driver of the crashed car, another impaired driver appeared.

Police say the second driver tried to drive through the scene and weave through emergency vehicles.

The second driver was eventually stopped, and police issued them a three-day driving ban and impounded their vehicle.