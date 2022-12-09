IIO investigating after man breaks arm during police road check in Duncan, B.C.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a man suffered a serious injury in an altercation with police in Duncan, B.C.

The injury occurred on the evening of Dec. 3, when members of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were manning a road check set up along Highway 1 near Green Road.

At approximately 10 p.m., police say they stopped a vehicle at the road check and the driver and lone occupant of the car admitted he had consumed alcohol that night.

However, the man did not comply with police demands and a physical altercation took place, according to the IIO.

During the encounter, the man suffered a broken arm and was taken to hospital for surgery.

The IIO says it's investigating the incident to determine what role, if any, police had in the man's injury.

B.C.'s police watchdog is called any time an officer-involved incident results in serious harm or death, regardless of if there are allegations of wrongdoing.

Every year, RCMP across the province increase their traffic enforcement programs to coincide with the holiday season.