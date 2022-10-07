IIO investigating after driver rolls truck while fleeing police in Comox Valley, RCMP say
The office that investigates incidents involving police officers in B.C. has been called to the Comox Valley after efforts to arrest a man Wednesday ended with him in hospital.
The BC RCMP announced Friday that it had notified the Independent Investigations Office of an incident that began with a stolen vehicle investigation in the 700-block of Ryan Road near downtown Courtenay.
A Comox Valley RCMP officer spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen in that area and – as the driver began to leave – attempted to block him from doing so.
"The driver then reportedly drove into the marked police vehicle before leaving the scene," the BC RCMP said in a news release.
"A search for the suspect and vehicle was initiated, including the use of the RCMP Air Services helicopter."
Police located the vehicle again approximately one kilometre away, where the driver allegedly again drove into a police vehicle, this one unmarked.
Officers next spotted the vehicle in a cul-de-sac on Prestwick Place and attempted to set up a spike belt, Mounties said.
"The vehicle allegedly attempted to drive past them, lost control and rolled," police said. "The driver was transported to hospital by Emergency Health Services where it was determined that he had suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No other individuals or police officers required medical treatment."
The IIO is tasked with investigating all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious injury to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.
The office has been notified of this incident and will investigate to determine if police action or inaction contributed to the man's injuries.
In its own statement, the IIO described the stolen vehicle as a truck. The office asks anyone who witnessed the incident or has video of it to contact it at 855-446-8477 or to use the contact form on its website.
Comox Valley RCMP are still investigating the original stolen vehicle report, as well as the driver's actions. The detachment asks anyone with information to call it at 250-338-1321.
