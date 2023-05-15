Iggy Pop, Run the Jewels, Diplo to headline 2023 Rifflandia festival in Victoria

Punk icon Iggy Pop will headline Victoria's Rifflandia music festival this summer, alongside hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, DJ and producer Diplo, and jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock.

Rifflandia organizers revealed the 2023 festival lineup on Tuesday, setting the stage for the event's first ever two-weekend showcase featuring more than 40 musical acts.

Singers Mavis Staples and Chet Faker, producers Marc Rebillet and Chris Lake, and media personality Paris Hilton will also join the festival this year, as will seminal California punks Suicidal Tendencies, dance duo Chromeo and eight-time Grammy award winner Stephen Marley, the son of reggae pioneer Bob Marley.

The festival is scheduled over two weekends with performances at "Electric Avenue" (the corner of Pembroke and Store streets) happening from Sept. 7 to 9, while the outdoor mainstage events are slated for Sept. 15 to 17 at Royal Athletic Park.

Electric Avenue (no minors allowed) will expand its footprint and hours across multiple stages this year, and add a dedicated VIP area. Royal Athletcic Park will again feature two stages along with activity areas for kids and an array of vendors.

Rifflandia returned in 2022 after a four-year hiatus.

Last year's lineup included headliners Lorde, Charli XCX, Cypress Hill, Black Pumas, Cat Power and basketball star Shaquille O'Neal performing as DJ Diesel.

Tickets for this year's festival go on sale Thursday, May 18, at 10 a.m.

The complete festival lineup and ticketing information are available on the Rifflandia website.