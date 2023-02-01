ICBC cancels driving knowledge tests due to system outage

Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Mexico zoo director killed, cooked 4 pygmy goats for party

The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario