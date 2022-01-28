'I want a Volvo': Duncan, B.C. man wins $1M lottery prize

A Duncan man says he plans to buy his wife a new Volvo after winning a $1-million lottery prize last week.

Michael Wadsworth says he was shocked to learn that he'd won the Lotto 6/49 prize in the Jan. 19 draw, and offered to buy his wife her dream car.

"I asked if she was sure, that there’s also Audis and BMWs," he told the B.C. Lottery Corporation. "She said, 'Nope, I want a Volvo.'"

Besides buying a new car, Wadsworth says he plans to take his family on a vacation to Hawaii, when conditions are right.

"It’s funny, because I always thought that one day I would log in to my PlayNow.com account to check my lottery tickets and see a great big number," said Wadsworth.

"I brought my breakfast into the living room, sat down in my chair, was checking my e-mails, and I almost fell out of the chair when I saw the prize," he said.