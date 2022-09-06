'I really don't know how we're going to recover': Vancouver Island junior football team hit with $50K equipment theft

Helmets belonging to the Vancouver Island Raiders football team were among the items reportedly stolen. (RCMP) Helmets belonging to the Vancouver Island Raiders football team were among the items reportedly stolen. (RCMP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario