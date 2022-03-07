'I just lost it': Oak Bay veteran credits Wounded Warriors with saving his life

Raymond Hall began his career in the Royal Canadian Air Force at age 17. Three years in, it took a tragic turn.

"In 1982, I had a really good friend that committed suicide," said Hall, a 29-year veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, on Monday.

That friend was being released from the military because he was gay.

Hall, also a gay man, was being investigated by the Canadian Armed Forces as well.

"Everything in me, I had to bottle it up and I must say, I never really realized how much that affected me," he said.

Canadian veteran Raymond Hall is seen raking leaves in the backyard of his Oak Bay, B.C., home. (CTV News)

In 1997, Hall joined the Royal Canadian Navy and found himself serving in Afghanistan. There, he lost another good friend in combat.

Some nine and a half months later, he was given some time-off and returned home.

"One day I was shopping at a grocery store and I just lost it," said Hall.

Realizing he needed help, a fellow service member recommended the Wounded Warriors program.

That program helped him deal with his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and allowed him to begin to heal.

On Sunday, the annual Wounded Warriors B.C. campaign made it’s way through the town of View Royal.

"It was life-changing," said View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst.

Hurst was one of eight runners who completed the 700-kilometre run that started in Port Hardy on Feb. 27 and completed in Victoria on Sunday.

He was joined by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry for the final leg of the journey.

"I served in the military myself, I come from a military family," said Henry.

"I spend a lot of time working with first responders and I know how the effects of mental health can really damage people."

View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst (right) and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive in View Royal during the final day of the Wounded Warriors Run on March 6, 2022. (CTV News)

That annual run is the organization's largest fundraiser. Wounded Warriors raises money to support military service members and first responders with timely treatment for PTSD and operational stress injuries.

This year's goal was to raise $250,000.

"Right now we are at about $165,000," said Jacqueline Zweng, director of the Wounded Warriors Run B.C. "We are going to keep fundraising until the end of March."

Hall is now retired volunteers on the run’s support team. He says he's doing what he can to give back to an organization that gave him his life back.

"That’s where I got help and I was able to pull through and be able to help Wounded Warriors the way I am now," said the thankful veteran. "So other than that, I don’t think I would have been here now."